IPL 2019 | Warner, Bairstow Run Bangalore Ragged in Record Hyderabad Win

Having added 118 and 110 in their first two encounters, the Ashes foes went way further, adding 185 runs for the opening wicket - highest in the history of the competition. Both Warner and Bairstow did not spare anyone and ripped apart Bangalore's bowling attack with some stunning display of shots. While Bairstow smoked 114 in just 56 deliveries, Warner smashed an unbeaten 55-ball 100 to help Hyderabad thrash Bangalore by 118 runs.
Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers, who are the only other batsmen to hit centuries in the same game in IPL (in 2016), could do nothing but watch Warner and Bairstow take out their bowlers one by one.
Bairstow was so good that he even outscored Warner with utmost ease during his stay in the middle. The association was not just about fours and sixes as the two ran superbly between the wickets to further frustrate the visitors. After Hyderabad amassed 231 for 2 in their 20 overs, Mohammad Nabi (4 for 11) added insult to injury as Bangalore were bundled out for 113.
Bairstow looked in the mood from the word go, commencing his innings with a couple of fours in the very first over. Warner was no different as the Australian welcomed Umesh Yadav with a six down the ground, and from there on, the two never stopped.
The likes of Umesh and Mohammed Siraj were inconsistent with their line and length and the two paid for it heavily. There was not a single part of the ground, or a single bowler, that didn't suffer the wrath of Warner and Bairstow's hitting. The 16-year-old spinner from Bengal, Prayas Ray Barman started well conceding only six runs in his first over, before reality struck him.
The leg-spinner was tonked for 6, 4 and 4 in his next over and his luck didn't change much in the last two overs as he finished with figures of 0 for 56. Kohli used all his resources but the mood in which Warner and Bairstow were nothing seemed to be working.
Bairstow completed his century in the 16th over but continued the attack for few more deliveries before finally getting caught at backward point off the bowling of Yuzvendra Chahal (1 for 44). Bairstow's innings was studded with 12 fours and seven sixes.
Having taken a backseat till then, Warner came to his own after Bairstow's departure and got to his fourth IPL century in the final over. We can debate all night whose innings was more superior, but when it came to the celebration, Warner's was way more stylish and emotional and one could easily understand what this knock meant to him. In all, he slammed five fours and as many sixes in his innings.
Things got worse for the visiting side when Nabi, playing his first game of the season, dismissed Bangalore openers Parthiv Patel (11) and Shimron Hetmyer (9) in the space of two deliveries. The offspinner then also got rid of de Villiers (1) and Shivam Dube to break Bangalore's back.
However, it was Sandeep Sharma who got the big wicket of Kohli, having him caught at covers for 3. The right-arm medium pacer has now dismissed Kohli six times in IPL - joint most with Ashish Nehra. Having been reduced to 35 for 6, Colin de Grandhomme and Prayas put on a 51-run partnership to save their team from some embarrassment.
De Grandhomme played a couple of good shots before being run out for 37. Apart from Nabi, Sandeep picked up two wickets, while there were also three run outs, rubbing salt in Bangalore's wound.
First Published: March 31, 2019, 8:01 PM IST