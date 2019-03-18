IPL 2019 | Warner Begins Sunrisers Hyderabad Comeback With Quick-fire Fifty

Loading...
Warner missed last year’s IPL owing to the ban he had received in the ball-tampering saga during the Cape Town Test against South Africa, but signalled his intent for this year’s tournament with a 38-ball 65 batting for Sunrisers A. His team went on to score 212/2 in 20 overs.
5️⃣0️⃣ for @davidwarner31. RT IF YOU LOVE THAT BLAZING COVER DRIVE. #OrangeArmy #RiserCamp pic.twitter.com/nDbSSyWwXi— SunRisers Hyderabad (@SunRisers) March 17, 2019
However in the second innings, Yusuf Pathan was the star of the show as the 36-year-old scored a 30-ball 68, before Ricky Bhui’s 65* off 29 balls took Sunrisers B over the line with eleven balls remaining.
Warner expressed had earlier expressed his gratitude to Sunrisers Hyderabad for sticking by him in what has been a tough past 12 months for him.
If the practice match is any indication, SRH looks like they are coming together well as a unit ahead of the season.
First Published: March 18, 2019, 3:56 PM IST