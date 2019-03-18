Home Latest News Schedule Videos Points Table Teams Photos

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: March 18, 2019, 3:56 PM IST
IPL 2019 | Warner Begins Sunrisers Hyderabad Comeback With Quick-fire Fifty

David Warner has wasted no time getting back into the groove of things after joining up with his IPL franchise Sunrisers Hyderabad, as he hit a quick-fire fifty in an intra-squad practice match in Hyderabad on Sunday.

Warner missed last year’s IPL owing to the ban he had received in the ball-tampering saga during the Cape Town Test against South Africa, but signalled his intent for this year’s tournament with a 38-ball 65 batting for Sunrisers A. His team went on to score 212/2 in 20 overs.



However in the second innings, Yusuf Pathan was the star of the show as the 36-year-old scored a 30-ball 68, before Ricky Bhui’s 65* off 29 balls took Sunrisers B over the line with eleven balls remaining.

Warner expressed had earlier expressed his gratitude to Sunrisers Hyderabad for sticking by him in what has been a tough past 12 months for him.



If the practice match is any indication, SRH looks like they are coming together well as a unit ahead of the season.
