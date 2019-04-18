IPL 2019 | Warner Leads Hyderabad's Top-order Charge

Loading...
The duo was on fire at Hyderabad and smashed 68 in the first six overs, the second most number of runs Sunrisers have scored in the powerplay overs this season. Warner was dismissed in the final over of the powerplay but not before he made 50 in just 25 balls, in the process completing his half-century within the first six overs for the second time this season.
In five of the eight matches they have played in 2019, Sunrisers have scored over 50 runs in the first six overs. Even more telling is the fact that in these five matches, they haven't lost a single wicket in the first six overs. Warner has been brilliant and has registered two half-centuries aside from scores of 34*(21) and 27*(16) in the first six overs of the innings.
At the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Warner has a stupendous record. In 31 matches prior to the match against CSK on Wednesday, he had made 1526 runs at an average of 63.58 and strike rate of 161.48 including three hundreds and 13 half-centuries. This is his highest average at any ground in India in the format.
While the middle-order has been weak, Sunrisers have compensated with runs at the top. Warner and Bairstow, alone, have combined to make over 800 runs. Add in the number three batsman, which has been either Kane Williamson or Vijay Shankar, and Sunrisers’ top-3 have aggregated 817 of the 1050 runs scored by the team in the tournament (before the match against CSK on Wednesday) - that's a whopping 77.81% contribution from three batsmen in the side, the best for any team in this season.
With yet another quick-fire start, the Sunrisers’ openers laid the platform for the middle-order to take them past a below-par total on a turning wicket. The rapid 68 runs in the first six overs and Warner's 24-ball half-century ensured that they were well on their way to breaking a four-match losing streak against Chennai Super Kings in the IPL.
First Published: April 18, 2019, 12:46 AM IST