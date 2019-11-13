IPL 2019 Was the Best Thing to Happen to Me: Deepak Chahar After Whirlwind Week

Deepak Chahar has had an eventful week, becoming the first Indian to pick a T20I hat-trick in the third T20I against Bangladesh and following it up with four wickets in an over for Rajasthan against Vidarbha in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.
Chahar credited his growth to his learnings from the IPL 2019, where he picked up 22 wickets for Chennai Super Kings and gradually grew from being a new-ball specialist to a more all-round bowler.
"To deliver the goods, your skills are very important. I could swing the new ball. I needed to develop my skills to reap benefits from the old ball and I think, I learned a lot of it during the last IPL. That was the best thing to have happened to me," Chahar told Sportstar.
"I knew that we had to play seven matches in Chennai, and it was obvious that I had to bowl a lot of slowers. So, I adjusted accordingly. Before that, I had learned the art of delivering knuckle balls. I practiced a lot because I knew that I would need to bowl at least three overs in Powerplays, and there, yorkers would come handy.
"So, at the nets, I tried to master the art of bowling yorkers and that boosted my confidence. For a bowler, it is a very satisfying feeling to bowl yorkers, because in T20Is, you are bound to concede a few boundaries in an over. And in those times, you need a yorker to put the pressure back on the batsmen. Working on my yorkers, during the stint with Chennai Super Kings, has helped me immensely."
Chahar's hard work culminated with a record spell of 6 for 7 against Bangladesh in Nagpur, the best figures ever in T20I cricket. Interestingly, he did not bowl with the new ball in that game, with Khaleel Ahmed and Washington Sundar beginning proceedings. Chahar explained that captain Rohit Sharma wanted to use him in a Jasprit Bumrah role.
"I took six wickets in that match, but for me the best thing happened before the match. I went to meet our captain Rohit Sharma to discuss a few things, and he told me that, 'You are not going to bowl with the new ball today. I will use you as (Jasprit) Bumrah'," he said.
"For me, those words were really motivating. For a young bowler like me, who has played only six international games, it is a matter of pride that your captain has so much trust in you. It was a great opportunity to bowl with the old ball and I am happy that I could justify his faith in me. I am really happy about it."
Chahar stressed he wouldn't rest on his laurels and work harder to seal a permanent spot.
"India now has the top fast-bowling attack -- something not many could think of in the past. In this situation, getting a place in the team is difficult. To sustain, you have to perform in every game and you cannot afford to take any game lightly. I treat every game as my last game and that helps to stay focused and motivated," he said.
"I have worked hard for 15 years to come so far, and I won’t let it go easily."
Live Score, News & WC 2019 Updates
IPL 2019 Was the Best Thing to Happen to Me: Deepak Chahar After Whirlwind Week
Chahar credited his growth to his learnings from the IPL 2019, where he picked up 22 wickets for Chennai Super Kings
Related stories
Cricketnext Staff | November 12, 2019, 6:59 PM IST
Syed Mushtaq Ali Wrap | Deepak Chahar Gets 4 Wickets in One Over; Delhi, Karnataka Win Big
Cricketnext Staff | November 11, 2019, 1:55 PM IST
India vs Bangladesh | Takeaways - Deepak Chahar Sizzles, Shreyas Iyer Seals No. 4 & Rishabh Pant Struggles
Cricketnext Staff | November 10, 2019, 11:31 PM IST
India vs Bangladesh | Deepak Chahar Hat-trick Gives India T20 Series Win Over Bangladesh
Also Watch
-
-
Friday 19 July , 2019
Will Ravi Shastri Continue As India’s Head Coach?
-
Monday 10 June , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019| Virat Kohli Wins Hearts By Stopping Fans From Booing Steve Smith
-
Tuesday 04 June , 2019
ICC WC 2019| Ind vs SA | Indian Squad Ahead Of Tournament Opener
-
Thursday 30 May , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019: Teams Which Could Take The Cup Home
World Test Championship | ICC's Effort To Bring Context To Test Matches
Upcoming Matches
ICC CWC 2019 | 1st Test Test | Thu, 14 Nov, 2019
BAN v INDIndore HCS
ICC CWC 2019 | 1st T20I T20 | Thu, 14 Nov, 2019
WI v AFGIndore HCS
ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd T20I T20 | Sat, 16 Nov, 2019
WI v AFGIndore HCS
ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd T20I T20 | Sun, 17 Nov, 2019
WI v AFGIndore HCS All Fixtures
Team Rankings