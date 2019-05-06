IPL 2019 | We Always Do Well in Business End of IPL: Rohit Sharma

Loading...
"It was a team effort and that pleased me the most. We don't depend on individuals and lot of people have put their hand up at the right time in the tournament," said Rohit at the post-match presentation.
"Our bowling attack exploited the conditions well today. In a tournament like IPL, the business end matters and we always play well in the second half. Our all three trophies have come when we picked ourselves in the latter half of the tournament. But it is still a funny tournament and any team can beat any other team on a given day. My daughter was here today so it was good to get a half-century, but unfortunately she was sleeping! "
KKR skipper Dinesh Karthik meanwhile blamed his side's ordinary batting performance for the loss.
"We struggled to get any sort of momentum after the six-over mark. The regular wickets didn't help either. Pitch wasn't the easiest to bat and it got a bit easy in the second half due to the dew but that's no excuse. Russell has been exceptional for us throughout the tournament but expecting him to score every time is unfair. Not our best season, there are a lot of areas for us to improve on, and I'm sure we will come back stronger next year," he said.
Hardik Pandya was named man-of-the-match for his bowling performance, picking 2/20 in his three overs.
"Feels great to get a man-of-the-match for my bowling. People are not expecting this so it makes me more happy. "
Talking about his batting, Hardik said he had no idea where he generated so much power from.
"I have no clue, Krunal was telling me it comes from my hip and core. I've been hitting the ball well. Chennai will be a different challenge, it will be a good game.
"We just hope to go through to the finals. I look at myself as a four-over bowler and am ready to do anything for my team."
First Published: May 6, 2019, 12:08 AM IST