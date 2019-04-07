IPL 2019 | We Had Runs on Board But Did Not Bowl to Plan: Rahane

Loading...
Despite losing only three wickets, all Rajasthan could manage were 139 runs. In reply, the likes of Sunil Narine, Chris Lynn and Robin Uthappa made short work of the target and got the visitors over the line with more than six overs to spare.
"I think on this wicket 150-160 would have been good. We had runs on the board and a slower wicket. But, I don't think we bowled to our plans. Lots of learning from this game though. Such things happen in cricket, we need to learn from our mistakes," said Rahane at the post-match presentation ceremony.
"I think we should focus on playing good cricket and improve in the upcoming games. The wicket was going to be slow and we knew that, so we thought it was the right time to give him (Midhun) a game today."
Meanwhile, Kolkata skipper Dinesh Karthik said his team adapted to the slow nature of the surface and also praised Harry Gurney who was exceptional on his debut.
"It was a pretty clinical effort, the bowlers bowled well and the batsmen backed it up well too. In India, you get to play on a lot of slow surfaces and you need to adapt to them. We need to improve in a few situations, but that's always the case," he said.
"Well Harry (Gurney) is a true professional, he's played in leagues all over the world."
Gurney, 32, who has already made a name for himself in T20 leagues around the world, took 2 for 25 and was deservedly named Man of the Match.
"It was a pitch that suited my cutter options, so a nice one to make my debut on. I work hard on my variations and on my yorker and it is nice to have them in tough situations, although I didn't use it much tonight. I am working on a knuckle ball but I don't think it'll be ready during the IPL, maybe somewhere in the English summer," said Gurney.
Chris Lynn, who scored a 32-ball 50 and added 91 runs with Sunil Narine for the opening wicket, said they wanted to attack in the powerplay because they knew it would get tougher and tougher to bat later in the innings.
"Rode my luck again. But we knew we had to go hard in the powerplay. It slowed up as the innings progressed. It was a nice powerplay and we were in cruise control after that," said Lynn.
"Unbelievable (batting from Narine). He has done it for a couple of years now. We don't talk too much. Just keep it simple. I am traditionally a slow starter. It is a long tournament, we are building nicely with important wins."
