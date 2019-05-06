Home Latest News Schedule Results Videos Points Table Teams Photos

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: May 6, 2019, 10:58 AM IST
IPL 2019 | We Wanted The Win More Than KKR: Jayawardene

Rohit Sharma slams a boundary. (IPL T20)

Mumbai Indians head coach Mahela Jayawardene said that his team wanted the win more than Kolkata Knight Riders in the final game of the group stages, after they came away with a thumping nine-wicket win at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday.

“We wanted it more today and the guys out there showed that. Playing at Wankhede, given how good the wicket is, we have lots of variation in our bowling attack,” Jayawardene said.

After KKR were restricted to just 133 in the first innings, MI chased down the target with minimum fuss, coming over the line with almost four overs to spare. Captain Rohit Sharma top scored with a 48-ball 55, and Jayawardene said that it was the team’s bowling attack that enables him to play with such freedom.

“When you have the bowling options that we do, it gives Rohit enough options to attack any opposition line-up. We’ve seen a lot of teams scoring lots of big runs at the death, and we wanted to have something different. (Jasprit) Bumrah has been brilliant for us, and to add to that Hardik (Pandya) and (Lasith) Malinga as well.

“We’ve bowled well at the backend in the last few games and it gives us a few options. We knew that to do well in IPL competition, your bowling attack has to be such that it delivers for you day in, day out.”

Jayawardene also spoke more specifically about his countryman Lasith Malinga, who picked up three wickets on the night and came up with one of his best performances of the season.
“It’s good to see him try a few different things. It was not easy for him as he had to play a few games, then go back to Sri Lanka. But he’s a big part of our set-up with experience in the field. Him and Bumrah make a very potent attack and you can use them at different times. The way he bowled today, he showed a lot of character and came back strong,” the MI coach said.
