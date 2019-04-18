IPL 2019 | We Were Intimidated and Inconsistent: Stephen Fleming

Loading...
“The performance was a bit stop-start. We started well with the bat, till about 10 overs and after that we got a bit strangled. We kept losing quick wickets and fell short. Hyderabad bowled very well and we didn’t bat well,” Fleming told the media in the post-match press conference.
“What we didn’t do today was respect the little things, the batting was inconsistent and when we started with the ball, we were intimidated and inconsistent.”
Led by Suresh Raina on the day, CSK could manage only 132 in their quota of 20 overs, which was comfortably tackled by the blistering start provided by David Warner and Jonny Bairstow before Imran Tahir and Karn Sharma engineered a mini-collapse to stall the inevitable.
“The problem was we didn’t have enough runs to defend. What we wanted to do is put pressure on their middle order and that would mean ideally get a score of around 170… Another 30 odd runs on that wicket would have been a good contest.”
The former New Zealand captain though played down any possible speculations about panic resulting from the defeat and said that the side would work together to iron out the flaws.
“We don’t over analyse our defeats. We identify the areas to work on and we work on those. You have to have some kind of resilience. We played eight and won seven and the ninth one we got to keep motivated. This is the first time in a while we were exposed like that and will be interesting to see how the players respond. It will be business as usual tomorrow and nothing will change except for us focusing more on the things we should have done better.
“I don’t know if there is complacency due to the good run but you have to expect to lose games every now and then. Need to make sure that in the next game against RCB we are better. You can’t assume you’re in the semi-finals. It doesn’t matter how teams are playing because each game is tough. That’s a motto we have had for a long time.”
Coach Fleming also touched upon the exclusion of Dhoni and said it was a precaution as the team wants him fit through the season.
“He (Dhoni) was stiff after the game in Kolkata. So it’s mostly a precaution and it’s also the part of the season where we have to careful so that he gets through the season in good shape. Every ground he goes to people want to see him play, but we have to make big calls.”
After the game stand-in skipper Suresh Raina was asked about when Dhoni would return and he said the veteran was feeling better and they are hoping he will be back for the next game against Royal Challengers Bangalore.
First Published: April 18, 2019, 9:06 AM IST