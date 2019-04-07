Home Latest News Schedule Results Videos Points Table Teams Photos

IPL 2019 | 'What a Start' - Twitter Reacts to Joseph's Spectacular Debut

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: April 7, 2019, 12:14 AM IST
IPL 2019 | 'What a Start' - Twitter Reacts to Joseph's Spectacular Debut

Loading...
Sunrisers Hyderabad would have been looking to rise to the top of the table after restricting Mumbai Indians to just 136/7 after 20 overs but their hopes ruined by debutant Alzaari Joseph. The pacer finished with 6/12, registering the best figures ever in IPL history.












Batting first, Mumbai got off to a terrible start, losing Rohit Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav. After a steady start, even Quinton de Kock perished as Mohammad Nabi continued to impress.













After the Pandya brothers failed, Kieron Pollard hit a blistering 46 from 26 balls to help Mumbai post a competitive 136 for 7.






















Sunrisers got off to a rocky start, with Jonny Bairstow and David Warner departing early. While Rahul Chahar removed the Englishman, Alzarri Joseph, with his first ball in the IPL, cleaned up the former skipper. The West Indian also removed Vijay Shankar to give his side an early advantage in the second innings.


















Manish Pandey was given a reprieve by Kieron Pollard, but he too failed to get going and finally was dismissed by Jason Behrendorff. And Yusuf Pathan was also dismissed.


















It was Joseph who grabbed all the attention after that as the pacer finished with 6/12, guiding Mumbai to victory by 40 runs.

















Alzaari Josephipl 2019MIOff The Fieldsrh
First Published: April 7, 2019, 12:14 AM IST
Loading...

Also Watch

Live TV

UPCOMING MATCHES

Team Rankings

RankTeamPointsRating
1 India 5007 116
2 New Zealand 3570 108
3 South Africa 4397 105
4 Australia 4566 104
5 England 5490 104
FULL Ranking