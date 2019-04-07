IPL 2019 | 'What a Start' - Twitter Reacts to Joseph's Spectacular Debut

Loading...



.@SunRisers middle order clearly failed the test today. Highly impressed by Alzarri Joseph’s spell. West Indies have found another star! #SRHvMI

— R P Singh रुद्र प्रताप सिंह (@rpsingh) April 6, 2019



Bowling unit of #MumbaiIndians looks solid with Bumrah n now #AlzarriJoseph making a stunning debut #SRHvsMI

— Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) April 6, 2019



Alzarri Joseph 6/12. For a generation of Indian cricket fans that was always about a Kumble special. #HeroCup



— Siddhartha Vaidyanathan (@sidvee) April 6, 2019





Charmed life he had, but Rohit couldn’t build on his luck. Like last season, MI not being served well by opening partnership. Meanwhile Nabi’s stature as wicket-taker keeps growing



— Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) April 6, 2019





Rohit Sharma Vs SRH !



22,20*,1,14*,27,7*,5,5,4,67,11,2,11



Runs-193

Average- 19.3 #SRHvMI

— Anukul Das (@anukuldas1800) April 6, 2019



Mohammed Nabi is having an absolute stormer of a season. 4-0-13-1 today, against a pretty tasty Mumbai Indians batting line-up; his bowling has improved, and his batting is more powerful than Shakib's. Fast becoming one of Sunrisers' most crucial players. #IPL2019 #SRHvMI https://t.co/Xg6iwreC0I



— Ben Jones (@benjonescricket) April 6, 2019





Nabi is such a blessing for SRH 😍😍❤️

— Zimmedar Aamirspk2 (@aamirspk2) April 6, 2019



He might not do well mostly but when the team is in trouble,Pollard turns out to be beast ,seen many times saving MI from disaster.



— arfan. (@Im__Arfan) April 6, 2019





The only positive for @mipaltan in this innings is the momentum provided by @KieronPollard55 in the end, his presence was enough to pressurize the bowlers. #MIvSRH

— R P Singh रुद्र प्रताप सिंह (@rpsingh) April 6, 2019



West Indies batsmen are playing their own competition at the moment. This ofcourse does not include Hetmyer who's still learning the harmonium. #IPL2019



— Saurabh Malhotra (@MalhotraSaurabh) April 6, 2019





Bhuvi in 5 matches this IPL: 3 wkts, economy 9.36, avg 59.33, SR 38.



More than rest, I am worried about his rhythm being affected by all the slam bang. Has been off-colour for a while. Early days still and back-to-back matches, so hopefully he will recover. #IPL2019 #SRHvMI

— Chetan Narula (@chetannarula) April 6, 2019



39 off the last two overs. Do teams leave it too late sometimes?



— Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) April 6, 2019





SRH have been appalling in the field today and still restrict Mumbai to 136 in 20.#IPL2019 #SRHvMI



— Suneer (@suneerchowdhary) April 6, 2019





Wicket of David Warner with his first ball in IPL cricket. No gimmicks, no sloppy dancing, just a class non-celebration with his teammates. 22 year old Alzarri Joseph is already my favourite West Indian in the IPL. #SRHvsMI #IPL

— Raunak Kapoor (@RaunakRK) April 6, 2019



Chahar's ball to dismiss Bairstow was 86.02 kph - the slowest ball he has bowled today. He tossed it up, took the pace off and drew the big shot from Bairstow who couldn't resist and was beaten in the flight and the turn found the edge. @SunRisers @mipaltan #IPL #SRHvMI



— The Cricket Prof. (@CricProf) April 6, 2019





What a start for Alzarri Joseph in the @IPL. First ball he bowls and he has Warner walking back to the pavilion. Couldn't have happened to a better person... #IPL #MI #MIvsSRH #SRH

— Stephen Pettitt (@StevePettittZA) April 6, 2019



Bairstow has been dismissed by leg-spinners this IPL in each of his five innings now,



v DC : Tewatia

v RCB : Chahal

v RR : Gopal

v KKR : Chawla

v MI : Rahul Chahar#SRHvMI



— Umang Pabari (@UPStatsman) April 6, 2019





Shankar should have steadied the ship.

— Mr. A 🏏 (@cricdrugs) April 6, 2019



Namely Vijay Shankar tonight. Really disappointed with that effort with the bat. https://t.co/JpU3VUeVKA



— Sanjay Manjrekar (@sanjaymanjrekar) April 6, 2019





Why do it easy if tough is an option.... #SRHvMI #IPL

— Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) April 6, 2019



Rahul Chahar!!! This is some fine wrist spin bowling...



— if Shrikant,who can? (@HomerOpines) April 6, 2019





Top order cleaned up. Mumbai’s match to lose from here



— Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) April 6, 2019





Good attacking bowling from Rahul Chahar.

Excellent temperament. MI should persist with him in this season #SRHvMI

— Sarang Bhalerao (@bhaleraosarang) April 6, 2019



Very impressed by young Rahul Chahar. In the field and with ball in hand.



— Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) April 6, 2019





Before today, Alzarri Joseph had 9 wickets in T20 cricket at an average of over 32 and an economy of nearly 11 and a half...today, he has 6/12 on IPL debut #SRHvMI

— Hemant (@hemantbuch) April 6, 2019





That has to be the best @IPL debut ever

— Carlos Brathwaite (@TridentSportsX) April 6, 2019



Alzarri Joseph has slapped SRH with a sure sleepless night today with the best #IPL figures: (3.4-0-12-6). The Caribbean pacer castled opponent's confidence with a match twisting spell. Magical Joseph provided a crucial boost to superb captain @ImRo45 & Co.



— Reema Malhotra (@ReemaMalhotra8) April 6, 2019





Alzarri Joseph turns up from the other end of the world, bowls fast, and produces a match winning performance for his team. What a debut.

— Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) April 6, 2019



Bumrah, Behrendorff, Alzarri Joseph/Lasith Malinga#MI have assembled a lethal pace bowling attack, best in the tournament currently. #SRHvMI



— Omkar Mankame (@Oam_16) April 6, 2019



