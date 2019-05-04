IPL 2019 | Will be Glued to TV During RCB-SRH Encounter: Lynn

Loading...
After the match, the Australian opener admitted he’d be closely watching the Sunrisers Hyderabad when they take on Royal Challengers Bangalore on Saturday since a loss for SRH would mean KKR could steal fourth spot with a win over Mumbai Indians in their final league game.
“I'm not much of a cricket watcher to be honest but I'll be glued to the TV tomorrow (for SRH v RCB). But we can only think of what we can control and that is winning against Mumbai,” he said.
There was a moment during the first strategic timeout when skipper Dinesh Karthik could be seen angrily talking to his players but Lynn played down the incident.
“Yeah he lost his marbles there! Yeah no, that's DK. We've learnt to live with that over the last couple of weeks. We responded well as a group and took some wickets," he said,
“We didn't hold that catch of Curran and he got the better of us in the end, but again we were clinical with the bat.”
Lynn, who got the side off to a flier thanks to some hard hitting early on, praised his partner Shubman Gill for doing his best in what were good batting conditions.
“It was a good wicket but momentum is important in cricket and we grabbed that with the bat. We knew the conditions were good and Shubman was unbelievable.”
KXIP skipper R Ashwin, meanwhile, said his team’s bowling was outdone by some good batting from Lynn but praised the fight shown by Sam Curran, whose half-century lower in the order helped them post 183-6 in their 20 overs.
“It was sort of a par or par-plus score. Generally we've defended scores like this, but it was a good track today. It was just one of those things; it could have gone the other way,” he said.
“We bowled well in the first three overs but Lynny took it away from us and Shubman batted really well. The positives for us were the performances of Pooran and Sam. We all know Curran's got the ability and fight in him.”
