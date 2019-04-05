IPL 2019 | Will Try to Play Fan’s Favourite Helicopter Shot Frequently – Rashid

Home Latest News Schedule Results Videos Points Table Teams Photos

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: April 5, 2019, 11:12 AM IST
Sunrisers Hyderabad moved to the top of the IPL table after coasting to a win against the Delhi Capitals in New Delhi with Jonny Bairstow scoring a brisk half-century. But before that, it was the spin duo of Rashid Khan and Mohammad Nabi that put the brakes on the opposition.

In their eight overs, Nabi and Rashid combined to take the three important wickets of Shikhar Dhawan, Rishabh Pant and captain Shreyas Iyer conceding only 39 runs.

In a video posted by IPLT20.com, Nabi asks Rashid what he prefers more – batting or bowling.

“I love my bowling, but I like to play the helicopter shot a lot," responded Rashid. "The fans, they like it a lot too and want to see it in every game.

“I’ve been working hard on that and so far it has worked out well and I will try to play the shot whenever I can.”

 

But keeping the light hearted banter aside, Rashid also said that he would do his best to contribute to the team’s cause as per the situation, whether it be with the bat or the ball.

The leg-spinner has not had the chance to have a go with the bat, but has taken three wickets in the four games so far.

Rashid pointed out that staying fit was one of the reasons behind him enjoying his game.

“The reason I am so energetic is my fitness and it helps enjoy the game game – batting, bowling or fielding," he said.

“You have to play consecutive games very quickly and you are travelling regularly also. So by staying fit it helps perform better during the games.”

The Sunrisers Hyderabad’s next game will be again three-time champions Mumbai Indians in Hyderabad on Saturday (April 6).
