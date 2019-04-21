IPL 2019 | Williamson Hails ‘Complete’ SRH Performance after KKR Demolition

Loading...
“We kept them down to a low total and it was a complete performance. Everyone is trying to play their roles. To take nothing away from the first half, the bowlers did really well,” Williamson said in the post-match presentation ceremony.
The 131-run opening stand between Jonny Bairstow and David Warner laid the foundations for an easy win but the two openers will be departing for national duty soon and Williamson admitted they will be missed.
“It has been a pleasure to watch them (Bairstow and Warner) bat. We know that we would come in as a middle order when needed. They are gonna be big losses. They are world class players and they will be missed at the back end.”
Man of the match Khaleel Ahmed dedicated the award to his mother but also complimented KKR’s batsmen for playing well.
“The wicket was a little bit slow. After a while, I understood how the wicket was behaving. They played exceptionally well.
“My mom always wanted me to win a man of the match award and I dedicate this award to her.”
Meanwhile, Bairstow said that the criticism of SRH’s middle order is unfair given that both him and Warner have done so well at the top and have thus denied time in the middle to the other batsmen.
“There's been a lot of chat about the middle order, probably unfairly so. We've got some quality players in that middle order who haven't been able to spend some time in the middle.
“This is a good thing because it means we've been doing our job. It's been brilliant. My first IPL and I've loved every bit of it. Hopefully I'll be back.”
A dejected Dinesh Karthik said that his KKR side were outplayed and called for major improvements in the bowling and fielding department.
“We were outplayed in this game. I think 160 was a par score on this wicket but Warner and Bairstow batted really well and our fielding cost us. And after that dropped catch he, (Warner) came at us all guns blazing.
“A wicket of Bairstow would have felt better for him (Yarra Prithviraj) so I feel for the guy. But our bowling has been off colour throughout the tournament. Our fielding needs a lot of improvement too.”
First Published: April 21, 2019, 7:57 PM IST