Woods Winning the Masters Made My Day Better: Morris

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: April 15, 2019, 1:13 PM IST
Image: Twitter

Delhi Capitals have been on a bit of a roll lately, winning their last three games on the trot to get them back into the reckoning for an IPL 2019 play-off spot.

The latest of those three wins came against the Sunrisers Hyderabad on Sunday, when an inspired bowling effort saw the Capitals triumph in a low-scoring match.

Chris Morris and Keemo Paul were two men who starred with the ball for the Capitals and during a chat after the match with Ishant Sharma, Morris revealed that another major sporting moment had improved his day considerably.

“Tiger Woods won the Masters today, so that makes my day even better,” revealed the all-rounder on a video uploaded to the IPL’s official website.



Woods, who last won the coveted Masters in 2005 and last won a major golf title 11 years ago, capped a remarkable comeback from personal scandal and injury issues to win his 15th major title on Sunday.

Morris was also complimentary of the way the Capitals’ bowling unit performed on a pitch that was a good one to bat on.

“You (Ishant) started it off well, Keemo came in and did his job beautifully and the spinners bowled unbelievably well on a wicket that was quite good.

“We stayed in the fight and that’s an attribute of our team at the moment, we never say die and we’re always fighting.” ​
First Published: April 15, 2019, 12:46 PM IST
