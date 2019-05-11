IPL 2019 | Would Have Liked the Openers to Finish the Job: MS Dhoni

Loading...
Faf du Plessis and Shane Watson scored fine half-centuries that broke the back of the chase for CSK.
"I would have preferred the openers to do the job. Once the required run rate falls below six, there is no reason to play big shots and get out. They had done the hard yards. Different captains have different views but I am still happy with the win."
Talking about CSK's victory, Dhoni praised the spinners for doing a fantastic job to restrict the strong Delhi batting line-up.
"It was important to come back strongly and I am happy with the response. Groundstaff sometimes feels obliged to water the pitch more for a 7.30 start and that's why the ball turned. We bowled in the right areas and kept picking regular wickets to not allow them to get a big score.
"It's important to get their openers early. It was a small ground so regular wickets were needed. The timing of those wickets was important as new batsman found it tough to hit the ball away.
"The credit goes to the spinners, captain only asks them to bowl at a particular time but then it's upto them. They have to do the hard-yards to stay fit 40-50 days in such hot conditions. I am happy we haven't had many injuries during the tournament and credit goes to the bowlers for helping us reach the final."
Opener du Plessis, who was named man-of-the-match said the team draws confidence from the fact that they do well in big games.
"We didn't have the best of runs but were always confident. It wasn't the same wicket as the last match, where batsmen were playing on the up. Our strength is to get those partnerships even if we have a few quiet overs. We have the middle-order and lower-order to recover from that. Hopefully, me and Watto can get going from the go in the final."
First Published: May 11, 2019, 12:11 AM IST