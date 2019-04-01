IPL 2019 | You Want the Ball in Your Hands in Crunch Times: Bravo

Loading...
The all-rounder first scored a quickfire 16-ball 27 and then turned up with the ball to defend 11 runs in the last over against the rampaging Ben Stokes and Jofra Archer. Speaking to team-mate Sam Billings after the game in an iplt20.com interview, Bravo said that having been in such a situation before where the team needed him to deliver the goods has helped him.
"I have been in these situations a lot having the last over to defend, maybe 12, 14 sometimes. I have a strong self-belief, I believe in my ability, I believe in myself," said Bravo after the game.
"These are the moments we strive for as international players. You always want the ball in your hands in crunch times. Today was my day, it worked for me, some other day it might not work."
Bravo was also effusive in praise of his captain Dhoni with whom he stitched a 56-run stand for the fifth wicket. The partnership at the time was crucial as it laid the foundation for the onslaught in the final three overs where Chennai amassed 60 runs.
"He is very calm, he is very composed, he knows his game, he knows his strength. For me, it is just a matter of feeding off his energy and he also encourages me to be positive," said Bravo on Dhoni. "I enjoy batting with him because he makes batting very easy. He puts the opposition under so much pressure so when it is time for me to bat I get a lot of bad balls."
Chennai did not have the best of starts to the proceedings having being reduced to 27/3 but Dhoni and Raina first and then Bravo ensured they finished on a high, With the ball as well, despite dew making conditions extremely tough, the bowlers stuck to a plan and got the team over the line.
"It was a great batting display by us, obviously we did not get the start we wanted, but the recovery the way we did was great," Bravo remarked. "Suresh Raina's partnership with MS (Dhoni) was very special and also Jaddu (Ravindra Jadeja) in the end. At the halfway stage, with the start we got, we were very happy with 175.
"Imran Tahir, being a leg-spinner to bowl in these conditions, Shardul (Thakur) in the 19th over, the stint with the new ball. It was a great team effort and these two points were very crucial for us."
First Published: April 1, 2019, 1:13 PM IST