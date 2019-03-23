Home Latest News Schedule Results Videos Points Table Teams Photos

IPL 2019 | #YourCallonCN: Which Team is Favourite, And Why?

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: March 23, 2019, 12:26 PM IST
IPL 2019 | #YourCallonCN: Which Team is Favourite, And Why?

Chennai Super King's player celebrates after their win against Sunrisers Hyderabad's at VIVO IPL cricket T20 final match in Mumbai. (Image: AP)

The IPL is almost here, with the opening game being played between Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Chepauk Stadium. The battle lines have been drawn, and allegiances have been declared.

In this edition of #YourCallonCN, we asked our users – “Which team is the favourite to clinch the IPL 2019 trophy, and why?”

George Khandakar (@georgekhandakar) from Kolkata backed Chennai Super Kings and their spinners to take home the trophy, saying:

“CSK is the favourite to clinch #IPL2019 trophy. Last year they played most of their matches in Pune. But this year the final will be held in Chennai so it's the advantage for them. Chennai track always suits for the spinners and CSK have really good spinners. #YourCallonCN”

While Jeet Vaccharajani (@Jeetv27) believes that a new team combination and new vibe will do the trick for Delhi Capitals:

“DELHI CAPITALS - T20 requires exuberance of youth & experienced calm heads. They have it both this time & I am certain they will lift their 1st trophy. Youth players - Iyer, Pant, Shaw, Lamichhane, Rutherford Experienced players - Boult, Dhawan, Morris, Rabada, Ingram & Munro.”

Tushar Jain (@mainlycricket) was as objective as ever, declaring that he is an RCB fan but sees Mumbai Indians winning the trophy. He gives his reasons for it:

“I am RCB fan but I predict Mumbai Indians to win #IPL2019. They have the strongest squad/team and deserve to win IPL this year. Moreover, Rohit will open the innings for MI, so their chances become higher! #YourCallonCN”

And in Clay from Trinidad and Tobago (@Clayland77), we have another avid cricket watcher who supports another team, but backs Mumbai Indians to do the job:

“Even though I’m a CSK fan, I’m expecting MI to lift the trophy. They have a record of winning every other year. ‘13, ‘15, ‘17 and hopefully ‘19. Plus their cricket documentary on Netflix would be extra exciting when they win. We’ll all be looking forward to it.”

First Published: March 23, 2019, 10:44 AM IST
