IPL 2019 | ‘You’ve Cost Me a Phone’, Smith Tells Unadkat After SRH Win

Loading...
Despite taking a stunning catch, Smith lost out on a sponsor award given to the player with the best catch in the match to Unadkat, who took three.
“You’ve cost me a phone!”, Smith told Unadkat in a video posted on the official IPL Twitter account, to which he replied, “I think your’s was better for sure but just because I had three catches, maybe I got it on the count!”
'You cost me a phone' - Smith tells Unadkat@JUnadkat and @stevesmith49 discuss @rajasthanroyals' 7 game home run in Jaipur and their game-changing catches that helped the Royals sign off from the SMS Stadium in style! By @Moulinparikh #RRvSRH
WATCH 📹 - https://t.co/f9KHAU1H7R pic.twitter.com/ywQY8EsWZu
— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 28, 2019
Smith has one more game remaining this season with the Royals before he joins the Australian team camp, and he spoke about playing in Jaipur, and the season overall.
“I never actually played a game here at home, in Jaipur,” Smith said. “We played in Ahmedabad, Dubai, Abu Dhabi. But I never actually played a game here. This year has been great, the support that we’ve got here has been exceptional. Fortunately, we’re able to finish our home season on a winning note.”
“One more game for me, and then I leave the boys so hopefully we keep on winning and you never know buddy, we’ll see!”
Rajasthan are placed sixth on the IPL table after their win over SRH, and are still in with a faint chance of qualifying for the playoffs if they win their remaining games. Their next encounter is against Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Chinnaswamy Stadium on Tuesday.
First Published: April 28, 2019, 12:07 PM IST