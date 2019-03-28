IPL 2019 | Yusuf Pathan Hosts SRH on Wedding Anniversary

Home Latest News Schedule Results Videos Points Table Teams Photos

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: March 28, 2019, 2:48 PM IST
Veteran cricketer Yusuf Pathan recently celebrated his wedding anniversary with wife Afreen Khan and invited the whole Sunrisers Hyderabad squad to their house for dinner to mark the occasion.
The all-rounder hosted the whole team and the staff members for a lavish dinner.

The SRH man took to social media to share the anniversary message and wrote on his official Facebook page, the 36-year-old shared an image with his wife in which he wrote: “Happy Anniversary my Love”.



His SRH teammates also shared images of the dinner on social media to thank Pathan for the evening. Bowler Sandeep Sharma wrote: “Happy anniversary Yusuf Pathan bhai. Thank you for the lovely dinner.”




Afghanistan allrounder Rashid Khan added: “Happy Anniversary @iamyusufpathan bhai . Thanks for the delicious dinner absolutely love it ♥️. Missed you @IrfanPathan bhai”





SRH have played only one game this season of IPL, which they lost to KKR at Eden Gardens. Their next game will see them play Rajasthan Royals on Friday.
First Published: March 28, 2019, 2:48 PM IST
