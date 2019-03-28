IPL 2019 | Yusuf Pathan Hosts SRH on Wedding Anniversary

Loading...
The all-rounder hosted the whole team and the staff members for a lavish dinner.
The SRH man took to social media to share the anniversary message and wrote on his official Facebook page, the 36-year-old shared an image with his wife in which he wrote: “Happy Anniversary my Love”.
His SRH teammates also shared images of the dinner on social media to thank Pathan for the evening. Bowler Sandeep Sharma wrote: “Happy anniversary Yusuf Pathan bhai. Thank you for the lovely dinner.”
Happy anniversary @iamyusufpathan bhai. Thank you for the lovely dinner. pic.twitter.com/DJEca2adMT— Sandeep sharma (@sandeep25a) March 27, 2019
Afghanistan allrounder Rashid Khan added: “Happy Anniversary @iamyusufpathan bhai . Thanks for the delicious dinner absolutely love it ♥️. Missed you @IrfanPathan bhai”
Happy Anniversary @iamyusufpathan bhai .Thanks for the delicious dinner absolutely love it ♥️. Missed you @IrfanPathan bhai 👍🏻👍🏻 pic.twitter.com/osrsNDvqlU— Rashid Khan (@rashidkhan_19) March 27, 2019
SRH have played only one game this season of IPL, which they lost to KKR at Eden Gardens. Their next game will see them play Rajasthan Royals on Friday.
First Published: March 28, 2019, 2:48 PM IST