IPL 2020: 10 Interesting Numbers That Define the Kings XI Punjab vs Rajasthan Royals Rivalry

Ahead of Rajasthan Royals' clash against Kings XI Punjab, we take a look at some interesting numbers.

Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) will clash with Rajasthan Royals (RR) in match 50 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 in Abu Dhabi on the 30th of October. KXIP have won 6 and lost as many of the 12 matches they have played and are currently placed at number 4 on the points table. The Royals have won 5 and lost 7 of the 12 matches they have played in IPL 2020 and are at number 7.We look at 10 numbers that define the historic rivalry between Kings XI Punjab and Rajasthan Royals.

449: The Fourth-Highest Match Aggregate in IPL History

KXIP hammered 223 for 2 in Sharjah in their first match with RR in IPL 2020. Mayank Agarwal (106 off 50 balls) and KL Rahul (69 off 54 balls) top-scored for KXIP. But hurricane fifties from Steven Smith (50 off 27 balls), Sanju Samson (85 off 42 balls) and Rahul Tewatia (53 off 31 balls) helped RR chase down the target with 4 wickets in hand and three deliveries to spare.

112 for 7: The Lowest Team Total in a KXIP-RR Encounter

RR were restricted to 112 for 7 in pursuit of their 140-run chase against KXIP in Cape Town in 2009.

78: Largest Margin of Victory in a KXIP-RR Encounter

The Royals thrashed Kings XI by 78 runs in Durban on the 5th of May, 2009. Batting first, the Royals amassed 211 for 4 courtesy mainly the half centuries scored by their openers - Naman Ojha and Graeme Smith. The RR bowlers then restricted KXIP to 133 for 8.

191/6: The Team Totals in the Only Tied Match Between KXIP and RR in the IPL

Ajinkya Rahane's 74 off just 54 deliveries was the highlight of RR's innings as they notched up a stiff 191 for 6 in their allotted 20 overs against KXIP in Ahmedabad on the 21st of April, 2015. 65 off 40 deliveries by Shaun Marsh and 54 off 30 deliveries by David Miller helped RR almost chase down the target. 14 were needed from the last over bowled by James Faulkner. The equation was reduced to 5 off the final delivery. Axar Patel sliced the Australian all-rounder to the deep point boundary for a four. The match ended in a tie which KXIP went on to win in the Super Over.

115: The Highest Individual Score in a KXIP-RR Encounter

Shaun Marsh smashed 115 off just 69 deliveries - a knock that included 11 fours and 7 sixes - against the Royals in Mohali in 2008.

306.25: The Highest Strike Rate in an Innings in a KXIP-RR Encounter (min. 30 runs)

Yuvraj Singh (KXIP) blasted 49 off just 16 deliveries (including 6 sixes) against the Royals on the 28th of May, 2008 in Mohali.

59: Maximum Runs in a Bowling Spell in a KXIP-RR Encounter

Siddharth Trivedi, the right-arm medium pacer for RR, was hammered by Shaun Marsh and Co. and taken for 59 runs in his 4 overs in Mohali in 2011.

183: The 8th Highest Partnership in IPL History

KL Rahul (68) and Mayank Agarwal (106) put together a record-breaking opening wicket stand of 183 against the Royals in Sharjah in IPL 2020. It is the highest wicket stand for any wicket in a KXIP-RR encounter in the IPL.

2.25: The Best Economy Rate in an Innings in a KXIP-RR Encounter

Amit Singh (RR), a right-arm medium-fast bowler, gave away just 9 runs in his 4 overs (and picked 3 wickets) against KXIP in Durban in IPL 2009. He bowled as many as 18 dot balls in his spell.

4: Maximum Number of Fifties for KXIP vs RR

Shaun Marsh had an excellent record for KXIP against the Royals. He aggregated 409 runs in 7 matches at a strike rate of 144.52 against RR. His exploits included one hundred and 3 fifties.