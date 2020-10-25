IPL 2020: 145 Was a Competitive Total, Bowlers Didn't Execute Plans - Virat Kohli After Loss to CSK

Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Virat Kohli said their bowlers didn't execute the plans well enough, costing them the game against Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2020 on Sunday.

RCB made only 145 for 6, with Kohli scoring 50 off 43 deliveries. CSK chased it down in 18.4 overs with ease.

"What you saw in the second innings wasn't a true representation of how difficult the pitch was. I don't think we hit our areas consistently enough. Too many boundary balls, too many balls with a lot of width. If you look at their (CSK) bowling, they didn't bowl too many balls with width. They bowled stump to stump, I don't think we got a ball to drive through the innings. Their spinners kept it tight on the good length spot," said Kohli at the post-match presentation.

"140 plus was a very competitive total. We were looking for 150, but we were happy with 145, thought we were in a very good position."

Kohli rued the lack of variation in RCB's bowling on Sunday.

"Our extra pace might be a factor, I thought we could have still bowled a lot of change of pace, used the off bouncers, we were not expressive enough. Certainly not to the plans we wanted to. We let the batsmen dictate terms. When we were batting, their bowlers mixed it up well with the slower balls and it was difficult to get under those balls. We didn't bowl enough of them."

Kohli said no team can be taken lightly, and hoped the team would build momentum going to the play-offs.

"All teams pick quality sides and some teams don't have a good tournament and some teams get off to a flier, you have to be prepared on a given day to play well, any team can beat anybody. It's all about how you come out to the park on a particular day and execute the plans," he said.

"We've been playing some really good cricket. We have to accept that we're going to lose a game here and there, that's part of the IPL. We're playing some good cricket, we have some good games coming up, two of them against the top two sides, we have positive things to look forward to. If you're playing good cricket leading to the playoffs, you're gaining some proper momentum."