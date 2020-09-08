Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule

Get the app

fixtures

All matches

1st ODI: ENG VS AUS

upcoming
ENG ENG
AUS AUS

Manchester

11 Sep, 202017:30 IST

2nd ODI: ENG VS AUS

upcoming
ENG ENG
AUS AUS

Manchester

13 Sep, 202017:30 IST

3rd ODI: ENG VS AUS

upcoming
ENG ENG
AUS AUS

Manchester

16 Sep, 202017:30 IST

Match 1: MI VS CSK

upcoming
MI MI
CSK CSK

Abu Dhabi

19 Sep, 202019:30 IST

IPL 2020: 150-160 On These Tracks Will Be Difficult to Chase Down, Says Mike Hesson

Although he didn't name Chris Morris but Hesson hinted that the South African's inclusion certainly provided RCB with a potent death overs bowling option.

Cricketnext Staff |September 8, 2020, 9:15 PM IST
IPL 2020: 150-160 On These Tracks Will Be Difficult to Chase Down, Says Mike Hesson

A score of 150 to 160 will be a competitive one in Dubai or Abu Dhabi, according to Royal Challengers Bangalore coach Mike Hesson, who is happy to have identified his team's designated death bowlers, an area that has let them down during earlier IPL seasons.

The length of side boundaries are bigger in grounds like Abu Dhabi and that will bring down the average team total.

"Here 150-160 will be good scores in some grounds and it will be different. Chinnaswamy (in Bengaluru) is a great batting wicket, smaller boundaries and scores (team totals) are (on) higher (side)," Hesson told RCB's YouTube channel.

Also Read: IPL 2020: Rajasthan Royals troll Royal Challengers Bengaluru for using their old logo

He said that on certain grounds, spinners will come in handy, especially when the surface is a bit skiddy.

"On certain grounds yes. It depends, like Abu Dhabi, seamers had played a big role there and probably (the pitch) doesn't (offer) spin as much as the other two grounds (Dubai and Sharjah). It does skid. We need the ability to adjust to conditions on the day as well," Hesson said.

Bowling at the death in grounds like Abu Dhabi will be completely different from Chinnaswamy.

"Bowling at the death in Abu Dhabi will be quite different from bowling at Chinnaswamy. The lengths you bowl and we have identified our death bowlers," Hesson said.

Also Read: IPL 2020: Need to Bowl More at Training to Get into Rhythm - Kagiso Rabada

RCB has failed to make it to play-offs since their 2016 final appearance and Hesson said that there has been a holistic review of the situation.

"We spend a lot of time in reviews and we addressed where we are strong, whom we need to retain, what gaps we need to fill. We spent a huge amount of time identifying who those players were, more importantly what their roles were..."

Although he didn't name Chris Morris but Hesson hinted that the South African's inclusion certainly provided RCB with a potent death overs bowling option.

"I think there's been a lot of talk about finishing the innings with the ball in the past and we have got some experienced players in that space. Also we can improve on players we already have.... make them a year wise,-.. a year smarter," Hesson added.

(with PTI Inputs)

ipl 2020Mike HessonRCBRoyal Challengers Bangalore

Upcoming Matches

Australia in England, 3 ODI Series, 2020 | 1st ODI | Fri, 11 Sep, 2020

AUS vs ENG
Manchester

Australia in England, 3 ODI Series, 2020 | 2nd ODI | Sun, 13 Sep, 2020

AUS vs ENG
Manchester

Australia in England, 3 ODI Series, 2020 | 3rd ODI | Wed, 16 Sep, 2020

AUS vs ENG
Manchester

Indian Premier League, 2020 | Match 1 | Sat, 19 Sep, 2020

CSK vs MI
Abu Dhabi All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 3028 116
2 New Zealand 2406 115
3 India 3085 114
4 England 3882 105
5 Sri Lanka 2454 91
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 5093 127
2 India 5819 119
3 New Zealand 3716 116
4 South Africa 3345 108
5 Australia 3518 107
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 6047 275
2 England 5959 271
3 India 9319 266
4 Pakistan 6009 261
5 South Africa 4380 258
see more