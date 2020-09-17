IPL 2020: 2016 Champions, Warner's Batting Impact & Rashid's Economy: Numbers That Define SRH

In this piece we look at some stats which define the performance of Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) – who have made it to the playoffs in 5 of the 7 editions they have participated since their debut in the IPL in 2013 including the title triumph in 2016.

1: Number of IPL Titles

SRH were the IPL Champions in 2016. They beat RCB by 8 runs in the final in Bengaluru. David Warner was their Player of the Tournament with 848 runs in 17 matches at a strike rate of 151.42. Bhuvneshwar Kumar was the leading wicket-taker with 23 wickets at 7.42 runs

per over.

848: Maximum Aggregate Runs in a Series – David Warner (2016)

Warner piled on the runs in 2016 with 9 fifties. No batsman with the exception of Virat Kohli (973 also in 2016) has scored more runs in any season of the IPL.

SRH won 11 of their 17 matches in 2016 (including the knockout/qualifiers).

42.86%: Lowest Win Percentage in a Season (2014)

SRH lost 8 of their 14 matches in 2014.

53.70%: Percentage of Matches Won in the IPL

SRH has won 58 of their 108 matches in the IPL. It is the third-highest percentage in the tournament’s history after CSK and MI.

71.42%: Maximum Win Percentage (min. 10 matches) against a team (vs KXIP)

SRH have beaten KXIP in 10 of their 14 encounters against them.

25%: Lowest Win Percentage against a team (vs CSK)

CSK have dominated SRH and beaten them 9 times in 12 matches.

5/7: Number of times entered Knockouts/Playoffs

SRH have made it to the playoffs in 5 of the 7 editions they have participated in – 2013 & 2016-19. They won the title in 2016 and were runners-up in 2018.

231/2: Highest Total (vs RCB in Hyderabad in 2019)

Jonny Bairstow (114 off 56 deliveries) and David Warner (100* off 55 deliveries) hit hundreds as SRH amassed 231. It is only the second instance (after Kohli and AB for RCB against Gujarat Lions in Bengaluru in 2016) when two batsmen from the same innings have registered hundreds.

96: Lowest Total (vs MI in Hyderabad in 2019)

118: Largest Margin of Victory by Runs (vs RCB in Hyderabad in 2019)

4: Lowest Margin of Victory by Runs (vs DD in Dubai in 2014 & RPS in Visakhapatnam in 2016)

1 & 0: Lowest Margin of Victory by Wickets & Balls Remaining (vs MI in Hyderabad 2018)

2: Number of Tied Matches (vs RCB in Hyderabad in 2013 & MI in Mumbai in 2019)

3271: Maximum Aggregate Runs – David Warner

Overall, Warner, who has also represented DD, aggregates 4706 runs in the IPL. It is the highest aggregate for an overseas batsman in IPL history!

55.62: Highest Batting Average (min. 300 runs) – Jonny Bairstow

Bairstow has represented SRH in 2019 scoring 445 runs in 10 matches at a strike rate of 157.24. Warner has the next highest average of 55.44 and is followed by Kane Williamson (38.29). It is interesting that overseas batsmen dominate the batting averages!

157.24: Highest Batting Strike Rate (min. 300 runs) – Jonny Bairstow

Bairstow is followed by Warner (146.87), Yuvraj Singh (137.07) and Williamson (135.06).

36: Maximum 50-plus scores – David Warner

Warner has been brilliantly consistent for SRH scoring a fifty-plus score once every two innings.

2: Maximum Hundreds – David Warner

Jonny Bairstow recorded the only other hundred for SRH.

126: Highest Individual Score – David Warner

David Warner blasted 126 off just 59 deliveries against KKR in Hyderabad in 2017.

340: Highest Strike Rate in a 30-plus Innings – Rashid Khan (vs KKR in Kolkata in 2018)

Rashid Khan of Afghanistan hammered an unbeaten 34 off just 10 deliveries helping SRH to a competitive total against KKR at the Eden Gardens.

6: Maximum Number of 200-plus Strike Rate Innings (min. runs 25) – David Warner

4/5: Warner Features 4 times in the top 5 Most Runs in a Series for SRH

The second-highest, Rashid Khan is at a distant 55.

6.55: Lowest Economy Rate (min. 20 wickets) – Rashid Khan.

He is followed by Dale Steyn (6.89).

17.9: Best Bowling Strike Rate (min. 20 wickets) – Siddarth Kaul

5-19: Best Bowling Figures in an Innings – Bhuvneshwar Kumar (vs KXIP in Hyderabad in 2017)

It is the only five-for for SRH in the IPL.

26: Maximum Wickets in a Season – Bhuvneshwar Kumar (2017)

BK is at number two also with 23 wickets in the victorious 2016 campaign.

185: Highest Partnership for any Wicket – David Warner and Jonny Bairstow (vs RCB in Hyderabad in 2019). It is the highest partnership for the opening-wicket in IPL history!

45: Most Matches as Captain – David Warner

ALL TIME SRH XI:

1) David Warner (Captain)

2) Jonny Bairstow (wk)

3) Shikhar Dhawan

4) Kane Williamson

5) Yuvraj Singh

6) Vijay Shankar

7) Rashid Khan

8) Amit Mishra

9) Bhuvneshwar Kumar

10) Siddarth Kaul

11) Khaleel Ahmed