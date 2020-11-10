IPL 2020: '5 Trophies is Unprecedented; Dwayne Bravo, You're Behind Me' - MI Team Reactions After Win

Mumbai Indians thrashed Delhi Capitals by five wickets in the final to win their fifth IPL trophy on Tuesday in Dubai. The stars of their victory spoke to host broadcasters Star Sports after the game. Here's what they said

Mumbai Indians thrashed Delhi Capitals by five wickets in the final to win their fifth IPL trophy on Tuesday in Dubai. The stars of their victory spoke to host broadcasters Star Sports after the game. Here's what they said:

Suryakumar Yadav: Amazing feeling. Before coming here, we were chatting that we have won the tournament in odd years, we wanted to break that jinx.

Routines and preparation is very important. The support staff and management has said we'll take care of all this, you just go out and express yourself.

He was batting really well, most importantly he has been anchoring the innings since the first game. I don't mind sacrificing my wicket for him at all.

Jasprit Bumrah: The processes had given us results. We wanted to break the alternate-year jinx, so very happy. It means a great deal. It's a difficult time with everyone stuck at home. We're privileged lot, we could entertain people watching as well. If this could bring smiles, that's the best we could do. Very happy we could do that as well. From the first game, I felt my rhythm was up. When I bowled the Super Over here, I had to execute what I had to against AB and Virat, and I was happy with my execution. I tried to keep it simple, it helped me and I've been doing that again and again.

Quinton de Kock: Great set up, with the gym work and training and stuff. It has been difficult times for everyone. We held in and reaped the rewards. Because there was so much questions around the Mumbai Indians team, on whether we can win back to back, everyone worked extra hard. And it paid off, congrats to all the guys. It wasn't just the players, the whole support staff and everyone. Feels good to win it.

Kieron Pollard: It's a great feeling, means a lot. Having been here for 11 years, fifth trophy. No one sees the preparation and planning. There is pressure playing for a big franchise. The amount of trophies, the amount of players that play for different countries, you have to say so. The way we tick boxes - openers, middle order batters, death bowlers, we have abundance of them. Kudos to the backroom work and the owners. Long may it continue. Five trophies is unprecedented. Dwayne Bravo (plays for CSK), you're behind now, I'm in front, just had to say it on camera!

Ishan Kishan: I was not looking in good shape before the season. I had a chat with Hardik and Krunal, they asked me to improve my fitness and work on my off side batting.

Krunal Pandya: It's the hunger to be at the top always. We've never taken any season lightly. There has always been 100% effort from the boys. A lot depends on how we prepared too, how in Mumbai we trained hard. Everyone knew their roles, everyone was in good shape and when the tournament started we just executed what we did in the nets.

There has never been a doubt about Ishan's talent. He was ready to improve. The moment you know you're lacking in something, he was willing to improve. It was not easy to bat at 4, then open the batting and again come back to No. 4. Really happy the way he has gone this season, hope he continues.

Hardik Pandya: I enjoy what I do anyways. This year I wasn't able to bowl, but it was all about preparation. We focused on improving day by day and we implemented it on the ground.

Man of the Match Trent Boult: Nice to be contributing. I thoroughly enjoyed it. Obviously with no cricket this year. To get across tonight has made it all worth it. Little bit of a niggle coming into the night, it has been great fun though. I'd like to say I'm relatively experienced and it's just another match. I just wanted to give a good start. Trying and get early wickets, swing it a little bit.