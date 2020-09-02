Chennai Super Kings player Suresh Raina has defended team owner N Srinivasan's comments on his departure from the bio-secure bubble in UAE.
Raina had left the team's IPL 2020 training camp for personal reasons, leading Srinivasan to dub the former India international a 'prima donna' while also adding that he would be missing out on a lot of money due to this decision.
"He is like a father figure to me and he's always stood by me and is close to my heart. He treats me like his younger son and am sure a lot of what he said was taken out of context," Raina told Cricbuzz.
Also Read: CSK Players and Support Staff Test Negative for Coronavirus, Must Undergo One More Test Before Practice Resumes
"Ek baap apne bacche ko daant sakta hai (a father can scold his son). He didn't know the real reasons for me leaving when he gave those comments.
"Now he's been informed about them and he even sent me a message thereafter. We've chatted about it and both CSK and I just want to get over with it. I'm continuing to train.
"I've been training even while quarantining here. You never know you might see me in the camp there again."
Also Read: Suresh Raina Speaks Out on Death of Relatives, Asks Punjab Police to Look into Matter
There was good news for members of the Chennai Super Kings camp on Tuesday when all the players and support staff - barring 13 members including two players who had initially tested positive - tested negative for coronavirus in the tests carried out on Monday.
They will now undergo another test before beginning training on Friday (September 4).
Live Score, News & WC 2019 Updates
IPL 2020: 'A Father Can Scold His Son' - Suresh Raina Defends CSK Owner N Srinivasan's 'Prima Donna' Comments
Chennai Super Kings player Suresh Raina has defended team owner N Srinivasan's comments on his departure from the bio-secure bubble in UAE.
Upcoming Matches
Australia in England, 3 T20I Series, 2020 | 1st T20I | Fri, 04 Sep, 2020
AUS vs ENGRose Bowl, Southampton
Australia in England, 3 T20I Series, 2020 | 2nd T20I | Sun, 06 Sep, 2020
AUS vs ENGRose Bowl, Southampton
Australia in England, 3 T20I Series, 2020 | 3rd T20I | Tue, 08 Sep, 2020
AUS vs ENGRose Bowl, Southampton
Australia in England, 3 ODI Series, 2020 | 1st ODI | Fri, 11 Sep, 2020
AUS vs ENGManchester All Fixtures
Team Rankings