IPL 2020: A Former Olympic Sprinter is Helping Out Cricketers at KKR, Find Out How

Former Olympic sprinter from New Zealand, Chris Donaldson is KKR's strength and conditioning coach, and has emphasised on the fact how greater acceleration can be a potential game changer. “From fielding, diving to chasing the ball to the boundary, doing that run out, all these things contribute a major part to the game. You can make quite a difference in the first two metres of how you accelerate. It is something we work hard on,” the 45-year-old told Hindustan Times.

Donaldson hopes that his training will help the players in every aspect, be it running between the wickets, their fielding, or even fast bowling. “It’s not trying to change everything because people here are very good at what they do. (But) Track and field deals with all sorts of movement patterns, the fundamentals of the way people move and jump. I will hopefully be able to use some of the skills I have learnt and developed and help people deal with their running issues. (For bowlers) I might be able to help from the movement point of view, make the run-up more efficient or look at the bio-mechanics of the way they are landing,” he says.

And the players are impressed too, with what he does with them. “He has a great set of exercises,” says young fast bowler Shivam Mavi. “One look and he can tell you that this area is strong and that needs to be worked on,” says Kamlesh Nagarkoti, who has already dealt with a spate of injuries.

“He (McCullum) asked if I would be interested. You don’t miss that type of an opportunity and I know how lucky I am to be here,” says Donaldson.

