IPL 2020: A Look at Every Purple Cap Winner Over the Years

T20 is not only a batsman’s game and bowlers have a major say on which franchises ultimately end up at the top. This year South African paceman Kagiso Rabada’s efforts helped Delhi Capitals reach the IPL final.

Over the years the Purple Cap winners have been a mix of pace and spin bowlers from different nations. India’s Bhuvneshwar Kumar has won this title twice along with West Indian all-rounder Dwayne Bravo.

While apart from Rabada, two other South African bowlers – Imran Tahir and Morne Morkel – have ended up as the leading wicket-takers. We take a look at the winners of Purple Cap over the last 13 editions of the IPL.

1. Kagiso Rabada (Delhi Capitals) – M- 17, Wkts- 30, Year- 2020

A lot of credit for Delhi Capitals’ maiden entry into the IPL final has to go to South African speedster Kagiso Rabada. Although the team just fell short at the final hurdle, at least they can take solace from the fact that Rabada walked away with the Purple Cap for the highest number of wickets, well ahead of the second-placed man in Jasprit Bumrah.

2. Imran Tahir (Chennai Super Kings) – M- 17, Wkts- 26, Year- 2019

South Africans have taken a liking to the Purple Cap. If it was Rabada in 2020, the year 2019 belonged to leg-spinner Imran Tahir. The veteran tweaker was responsible for CSK’s fine run to the final where they just fell short to eventual champions Mumbai Indians but Tahir bagged the Purple Cap for his rich haul.

3. Andrew Tye (Kings XI Punjab) – M- 14, Wkts- 24, Year- 2018

Australian T20 specialist Tye was the surprise winner of the Purple Cap in this edition. Tye’s strength lies in the clever change of pace and accurate Yorkers which gave him a brilliant average of 18.66 and three four-wicket hauls as well.

4. Bhuvneshwar Kumar (Sunrisers Hyderabad) – M-14, Wkts- 26, Year- 2017

The year 2017 belonged to Indian swing bowler Bhuvneshwar Kumar. The Uttar Pradesh speedster added a yard of pace to his bowling which made him even more effective bowler. Bhuvneshwar picked up regular wickets both at the start and the end of the innings and had a great economy rate of 7.05 runs per over.

5. Bhuvneshwar Kumar (Sunrisers Hyderabad) – M-17, Wkts- 23, Year- 2016

The Indian paceman started to find his calling in the T20 format from this edition. He was always a quality swing bowler but added enough variety to his bowling to keep batsmen guessing in the shortest format of the game.

6. Dwayne Bravo (Chennai Super Kings) – M- 17, Wkts- 26, Year- 2015

West Indian all-rounder Dwayne Bravo ended up as the highest wicket-taking bowler in this year’s edition. Excellent changes of pace coupled with pin-point yorkers made the CSK all-rounder super effective in IPL. Bravo had an average of 16.38 and picked up a wicket every couple of overs.

7. Mohit Sharma (Chennai Super Kings) – M- 16, Wkts- 23, Year- 2014

The Haryana paceman managed to flourish under the leadership of MS Dhoni. Mohit Sharma bowled with good pace, around 140kmph, swung the new ball and had an excellent change of pace to help him end up at the top of wicket-takers’ pile.

8. Dwayne Bravo (Chennai Super Kings) – M- 18, Wkts- 32, Year- 2013

The CSK all-rounder ended up with the Purple with a healthy margin ahead of his second-place rival. Bravo averaged 15.53 with the ball that season and had a wonderful strike-rate of 11.71 as well.

9. Morne Morkel (Delhi Daredevils/ Capitals) – M-16, Wkts- 25, Year- 2012

The tall South African paceman had an excellent season with the ball and that’s why it was a surprise when the Delhi Daredevils dropped him for the crucial Eliminator match against the Chennai Super Kings, which the Delhi franchise lost comprehensively. Morkel superb haul helped the Daredevils finish on top of the points after the Group stages.

10. Lasith Malinga (Mumbai Indians) – M- 16, Wkts- 28, Year- 2011

‘Slinga’ Malinga was the wrecker-in-chief this season as his searing yorkers troubled batsmen from most teams. The Sri Lankan speedster had a phenomenal economy rate of less than six runs an over and averaged just 13.39 with the ball with a best of 5/13.

11. Pragyan Ojha (Deccan Chargers) – M-16, Wkts- 21, Year- 2010

Indian left-arm spinner Pragyan Ojha was a surprise Purple Cap winner in this edition. Ojha averaged 20.29 with the ball and kept things tight as well with an economy rate of 7.29. He had a best of 3/26 in that year.

12. RP Singh (Deccan Chargers) – M- 16, Wkts- 23, Year- 2009

Former India left-arm seamer RP Singh ended up at the leading wicket-taker this season with the IPL moving to South Africa. The Uttar Pradesh paceman’s efforts lifted the now-defunct Deccan Chargers to their maiden IPL title.

13. Sohail Tanvir (Rajasthan Royals) – M- 11, Wkts- 22, Year- 2008

The winner of the first-ever Purple Cap was a relatively unknown paceman in Sohail Tanvir from Pakistan. The Royals speedster pipped his own captain Shane Warne for the crown as the Rajasthan franchise became unlikely winners of the IPL title.