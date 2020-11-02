IPL 2020: A Look At Top Five Bowlers With Best Economy So Far, Afghanistan’s Rashid Khan Leaves A Winning Impression

As IPL 2020 is moving towards the playoff stage, here is the list of bowlers with the best economy so far in the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League.

Rashid Khan

Sunrisers Hyderabad’s Rashid Khan is one of the successful bowlers in IPL 2020. He has helped his side win a few games in this season with his bowling. Besides, he has performed consistently as of now in IPL 2020. He is at the top spot on the list of bowlers with best economy. Khan has conceded 264 runs in 52 overs with an economy of 5.07.

Washington Sundar

Washington Sundar of Royal Challengers Bangalore does not allow batsmen to hit him easily. He has grabbed the second spot on the list of most economical bowlers. Sundar in 44 overs has been hit for 253 runs. His economy is 5.75. He is one of the key bowlers of the Virat Kohli-led side.

Mohammad Nabi

Mohammad Nabi, who has played only one game for Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL 2020, is at the third place in the standings with an economy of 5.75. Nabi bowled four overs in that game, giving 23 runs. He has no wickets to his name in IPL 2020.

Jayant Yadav

Jayant Yadav has also played only one game for Mumbai Indians in this season. In that match, he bowled three overs, in which he conceded 18 runs. With an economy of six, he is at the fourth position on the list of most economical bowlers.

Axar Patel

Axar Patel, an ace spinner of Delhi Capitals, is standing at the fifth spot with an economy of 6.13. In this season, he has played 11 matches in which he has bowled 36 overs. He has been hit for 221 runs in those 36 overs.