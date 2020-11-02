- Match 54 - 1 Nov, SunMatch Ended191/7(20.0) RR 9.55
KOL
RAJ131/9(20.0) RR 9.55
Kolkata beat Rajasthan by 60 runs
- Match 53 - 1 Nov, SunMatch Ended153/6(20.0) RR 7.65
PUN
CHE154/1(20.0) RR 7.65
Chennai beat Punjab by 9 wickets
- Match 55 - 2 Nov, MonUp Next
DC
RCB
19:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- Match 56 - 3 Nov, TueUp Next
SRH
MI
19:30 IST - Rawalpindi
IPL 2020: A Look At Top Five Bowlers With Best Economy So Far, Afghanistan’s Rashid Khan Leaves A Winning Impression
As IPL 2020 is moving towards the playoff stage, here is the list of bowlers with the best economy so far in the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League.
- Trending Desk
- Updated: November 2, 2020, 12:02 PM IST
In IPL 2020, some bowlers have caught the attention of cricket fans with their performance. They have given hard times to batsmen in the tournament and sometimes proved to be match winners for their side. As IPL 2020 is moving towards the playoff stage, here is the list of bowlers with the best economy so far in the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League.
IPL 2020 FULL COVERAGE | IPL 2020 SCHEDULE | IPL 2020 POINTS TABLE
Sunrisers Hyderabad’s Rashid Khan is one of the successful bowlers in IPL 2020. He has helped his side win a few games in this season with his bowling. Besides, he has performed consistently as of now in IPL 2020. He is at the top spot on the list of bowlers with best economy. Khan has conceded 264 runs in 52 overs with an economy of 5.07.
Washington Sundar of Royal Challengers Bangalore does not allow batsmen to hit him easily. He has grabbed the second spot on the list of most economical bowlers. Sundar in 44 overs has been hit for 253 runs. His economy is 5.75. He is one of the key bowlers of the Virat Kohli-led side.
Mohammad Nabi, who has played only one game for Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL 2020, is at the third place in the standings with an economy of 5.75. Nabi bowled four overs in that game, giving 23 runs. He has no wickets to his name in IPL 2020.
IPL 2020 ORANGE CAP | IPL 2020 PURPLE CAP
Jayant Yadav has also played only one game for Mumbai Indians in this season. In that match, he bowled three overs, in which he conceded 18 runs. With an economy of six, he is at the fourth position on the list of most economical bowlers.
Axar Patel, an ace spinner of Delhi Capitals, is standing at the fifth spot with an economy of 6.13. In this season, he has played 11 matches in which he has bowled 36 overs. He has been hit for 221 runs in those 36 overs.
Recent Matches
-
KOL vs RAJ, IPL, 2020, Match 5401 Nov, 2020 DubaiKolkata beat Rajasthan by 60 runs
-
PUN vs CHE, IPL, 2020, Match 5301 Nov, 2020 Abu DhabiChennai beat Punjab by 9 wickets
-
BLR vs HYD, IPL, 2020, Match 5231 Oct, 2020 SharjahHyderabad beat Bangalore by 5 wickets
-
DEL vs MUM, IPL, 2020, Match 5131 Oct, 2020 DubaiMumbai beat Delhi by 9 wickets
-
PUN vs RAJ, IPL, 2020, Match 5030 Oct, 2020 Abu DhabiRajasthan beat Punjab by 7 wickets
All Recent Matches