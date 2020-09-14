IPL 2020: Ex India Batsman Finds 'Glaring Weaknesses' in RCB Setup

Former India cricketer Aakash Chopra is not so optimistic about RCB's chances in the upcoming IPL.

Royal Challengers Bangalore are considered as one of the strongest teams in the Indian Premier League, but they have not won any of the 12 editions played so far. As the 13th edition of the IPL is set to begin, RCB fans hope the side will win their first trophy this year.

However, former Indian cricketer Aakash Chopra, expressing his views on RCB squad, said that there are some "glaring weaknesses" in the team.

Chopra, on his YouTube channel, did a SWOT analysis of RCB. He highlighted that the team still does not have experienced players in death-over batting and death-over bowling.

The former cricketer asserted that if a franchise has not picked a balanced side in the first auction, it is always left behind.“Because even if you try to pick players in mini auctions or trading windows, you have gaping holes and you don’t get the right players to fill them,” Chopra added.

In an attempt to drive his point home, he said if AB de Villiers and Virat Kohli don’t play till last, then who will support the batting in death overs. But, he stated that although death-over batting is a matter of concern, situation is better as RCB have players like Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Chris Morris and Moeen Ali.

Talking of Dube and Sundar, he said they have played for India and scored runs.

He called them far more experienced. Chopra suggested that RCB should send Ali down the order, adding that the four players, including Morris, can do the job for their side.

Mentioning the likes of Navdeep Saini, Umesh Yadav and Mohammed Siraj, he said that the three do not inspire the confidence RCB would like to have.

The IPL is going to be played from September 19 to November 10 in the UAE.