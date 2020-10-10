IPL 2020: Aakash Chopra Comes in Defense of Yashasvi Jaiswal; Asks Netizens to ‘Leave the Kid Alone’

Aakash Chopra came to Jaiswal’s defense, replying to an attacking tweet that has been deleted now, Chopra asked netizens to go easy on the youngster.

Cricket is a serious issue for Indians, so much so that one day of bad play can bring about heavy criticism and shaming. While in the 2000s, bad games saw cricket fans protesting in front of the players’ houses; in 2020, the rage gets unleashed on social media.

IPL 2020 FULL COVERAGE | IPL 2020 SCHEDULE | IPL 2020 POINTS TABLE

The recent outburst came in response to Rajasthan Royals (RR) batsman Yashasvi Jaiswal’s performance in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL). Having started the league with some massive scores in his kitty, the highest scorer of the Under-19 World Cup has failed to perform great in the league. Even in Friday’s match against Delhi Capitals, the 19 year old scored 34 runs off 36 balls. This led to many cricket followers criticising the player.

ALSO READ: Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals - Highest Run Scorers and Leading Wicket Takers From Both Sides

However, former cricketer and commentator Aakash Chopra came to Jaiswal’s defense. Replying to an attacking tweet that has been deleted now, Chopra asked netizens to go easy on the youngster. Asking fans to “have a heart”, Chopra reminded them that although senior players know and accept that they have to deal with crass criticism, a young player like Jaiswal should not have to go through that and it would be wrong to expect that he will have the requisite maturity to deal with trolls.

He tweeted, saying, “Have a heart. That’s all I’ll tell you. Leave the kid alone please. I’m sure that senior players can take a joke but it’s unfair to expect [the] same maturity from a 19yo”.

Have a heart. That’s all I’ll tell you. Leave the kid alone please. I’m sure that senior players can take a joke but it’s unfair to expect same maturity from a 19yo. https://t.co/7YDvhyFRDu — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) October 9, 2020

Although Jaiswal failed to score a run per ball in his last game, he was still the second highest run scorer for the Rajasthan Royals. None of the established batsmen of the RR were able to stand tall and score a solid knock to chase down the target of 184 set by the Delhi Capitals. In his earlier matches, Jaiswal got out after scoring six and zero runs.