IPL 2020: Aakash Chopra is Baffled With Virat Kohli’s Decision to Demote AB de Villiers

The former Indian opener, Aakash Chopra poked fun at RCB skipper Virat Kohli’s poor decisions as the reasons behind their loss against KXIP.

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) are having a good run of form in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 thus far. However, they were defeated by Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) in their previous encounter by eight wickets. The loss has put RCB skipper in the spotlight for few of his decisions, including a few sarcastic jibes from former cricketer and veteran analyst Aakash Chopra. The former Indian opener, Chopra poked fun at RCB skipper Virat Kohli’s poor decisions as the reasons behind their loss against KXIP. He went to draw comparisons between Kohli and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain MS Dhoni’s captaincy skills and went to add that the former Indian Captain is way smarter than Kohli and he wouldn’t have made the decisions as him.

IPL 2020 FULL COVERAGE | IPL 2020 SCHEDULE | IPL 2020 POINTS TABLE

Kohli’s plan to demote hard-hitter AB de Villiers didn’t work out well and backfired massively. His plan to send Washington Sundar and Shivam Dube ahead of de Villiers usual number four slot didn’t work either as both didn’t fare well. Even though de Villiers performed exceptionally well against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in their last match prior to the game against KXIP, Kohli’s decision to demote de Villiers has baffled fans and experts alike. Over the years, de Villiers has been one of the top performers with the bat for RCB.

ALSO READ: IPL 2020 Highlights, MI vs KKR, Today's Match at Abu Dhabi: MI Thrash KKR By 8 Wickets

Coming to bat at his usual number four position, de Villiers scored 73 runs off 33 deliveries against KKR and even stitched a 100-run partnership with skipper Kohli. However, the 36-year old’s surprising demotion to number six slot in their clash against KXIP didn’t fare well as de Villiers scored just two out of five balls.

In a video shared on his official Twitter handle, Chopra referring back to the jibe said, to avoid match-ups, de Villiers was demoted down the line.

Today's first game, Rajasthan lock horns with Bengaluru. Later, MSD's Chennai will challenge Delhi - who're troubled by injuries. Who are the 2 #CastrolActivMatchProtectors? Find out on today's episode of @castolcricket Super Over. 📺: https://t.co/wIHOUvqCTs pic.twitter.com/8vHDz6bIvz — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) October 17, 2020

He also spoke about the upcoming match between CSK and Delhi Capitals (DC) saying Faf du Plessis might open the innings for the outing, even though he had a string of low scores in the previous matches.