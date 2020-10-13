IPL 2020: Aakash Chopra Tips This Mumbai Indians Batsman for India Call-up Before End of 2020

Former India opener Aakash Chopra believes Mumbai Indians batsman Suryakumar Yadav will be a part of the Indian cricket team before the end of 2020.

Suryakumar has been in fine form in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 thus far, having scored 233 runs in 7 matches at an average of 38.83 and a strike rate of 155.33.

"I feel Suryakumar Yadav was the game-changer in the match between Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals. The manner in which he is batting, whether you see his shots over the covers or his flicks or his cut shots," Chopra said in a video uploaded on his official YouTube channel.

"The icing on the cake with cherry on top was the flick he played of Rabada’s bowling for a six. My jaw dropped after watching that six. I said that this player should play for India.

"I am saying that before the end of 2020, he will be a part of the Indian team and I feel he will also play matches for the Indian team. This is a voice that is coming from my heart for this player and hopefully, that happens."

The ability of the Mumbai batsman has never been in doubt but he has taken his consistency up several notches during the past two IPL seasons.

His knack of scoring quickly in the middle-order was evident once again against DC as he helped negate Rohit Sharma's early dismissal by putting together a quickfire 46-run stand with Quinton de Kock.

By the time Yadav was dismissed, MI needed only 33 runs in 30 balls. They didn't make the run-chase easy on themselves by losing three quick wickets after that but the Mumbai lad had done enough to all but guarantee the win that would take the side to the top of the table.

MI will next take on Kolkata Knight Riders at Abu Dhabi on Friday (October 16).