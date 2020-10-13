IPL 2020: Aaron Finch's Expletives Take Commentators, Social Media by Storm

Finch could not keep his emotions in check and uttered, well, something that is not suitable for broadcast on television

It is natural for a batsman to be annoyed at being beaten by a delivery they were about to smash for a big one, but profanity is definitely not the right reaction.

This is what happened with Royal Challengers Bangalore’s opening batsman Aaron Finch while facing Kolkata Knight Riders’ all-rounder Andre Russell’s delivery in the game against in IPL 2020 on Monday.

The incident occurred in the sixth over of the first innings, when the RCB batsman failed to make contact with the ball delivered by right-arm fast bowler Russell. On this particular occasion, Russell used a slower delivery of short length to outsmart Finch, who swung his bat in the air attempting for a big shot but was beaten.

At this moment, Finch blurted out “Oh, you bas***d”. His comment was picked up by the microphone placed at the stumps and was broadcast on live television. The commentators could not help but laugh out loud.

Check out the video here:

https://twitter.com/faceplatter49/status/1315666449650778115

The comment, however, did not appear to be directed at Russell or anyone else. It was more like venting out his frustration over missing the ball. Incidentally, he was beaten again in the following delivery, this time the ball hitting the batsman’s helmet.

Finch went on to score 47 runs off 37 deliveries and helped his team reach the total of 194. AB de Villiers (73 runs off 33 balls) was the highest run-scorer for their team. Chasing the target, KKR got off to a poor start and never recovered through the innings as they were restricted to a mere 112 runs in 20 overs.

While Finch escaped any scrutiny for his actions, he surely would have taken a lesson from this incident and would try to be more careful on the field, or at least, near the stumps.