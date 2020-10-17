- Match 33 - 17 Oct, SatMatch Ended177/6(20.0) RR 8.85
IPL 2020: AB de Villiers Blitzkrieg Takes RCB to 7-wicket Victory Over Rajasthan Royals
Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on Saturday beat Rajasthan Royals (RR) by seven wickets, thanks to an unbeaten 22-ball 55 from AB de Villiers at the Dubai International Stadium.
- IANS
- Updated: October 17, 2020, 7:33 PM IST
Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on Saturday beat Rajasthan Royals (RR) by seven wickets, thanks to an unbeaten 22-ball 55 from AB de Villiers at the Dubai International Stadium.
The 36-year-old South African superstar swung the odds in RCB's favour when he started the 19th over bowled by Jaydev Unadkat with three consecutive sixes.
Another single off the last ball took the tally for the over to 25 runs. RCB needed 35 from 12 balls before the start of the over and that deficit was reduced to 10 of the last six balls.
Jofra Archer bowled the last and after five runs came off the first three balls, de Villiers hit the fourth for a six over deep midwicket to take his team over the line.
Earlier, RR captain Steve Smith scored 57 off 36 balls to help his team reach a competitive 177/6 in 20 overs.
Brief scores: RR 177/6 in 20 overs (Steve Smith 57, Robin Uthappa 41, Chris Morris 3/26) vs RCB 179/3 in 19.4 overs (AB de Villiers 55 not out, Virat Kohli 43; Rahul Tewatia 1/30)
