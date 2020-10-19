T20 CARNIVAL

IPL 2020: AB de Villiers Clicks the Perfect Picture of Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma

Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Virat Kohli shared a photo of him and his wife Anushka Sharma enjoying a moment clicked by de Villiers. Kohli captioned the picture with two emojis a heart and sunrise on Instagram tagging de Villiers for the picture credit.

AB de Villiers is not just a 360 degree player on the field, but the South African legend is quite a multi-talented personality s evident from his photography skills. Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Virat Kohli shared a photo of him and his wife Anushka Sharma enjoying a moment clicked by de Villiers. Kohli captioned the picture with two emojis a heart and sunrise on Instagram tagging de Villiers for the picture credit.

Anushka has been with the team in the UAE and has been present at the venues for RCB games alongside Yuzvendra Chaval's fiance, YouTuber Dhanashree Verma. Verma had recently posted a picture with Anushka cradling her baby bump.

"Happy people. Sharing some happy moments from my first match. Congratulations to the team @royalchallengersbangalore," verma posted a picture with Anushka, Parthiv Patel and others on Instagram.

Virat and Anushka are expecting their first child together in January 2021. Anushka broke the news on her Instagram handle with a photo of her in a black polka-dot dress and Virat standing behind her in a white t-shirt. “And then, we were three! Arriving Jan 2021,” she wrote alongside the picture.

