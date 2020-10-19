- Match 36 - 18 Oct, SunMatch Ended176/6(20.0) RR 8.8
MUM
PUN176/6(20.0) RR 8.8
Punjab tied with Mumbai (Punjab win 2nd Super Over by 2 wickets)
- Match 35 - 18 Oct, SunMatch Ended163/5(20.0) RR 8.15
KOL
HYD163/6(20.0) RR 8.15
Kolkata tied with Hyderabad (Kolkata win Super Over by 2 wickets)
- Match 37 - 19 Oct, MonUp Next
CSK
RR
19:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- Match 38 - 20 Oct, TueUp Next
KXIP
DC
19:30 IST - Dubai
IPL 2020: AB de Villiers Clicks the Perfect Picture of Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma
Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Virat Kohli shared a photo of him and his wife Anushka Sharma enjoying a moment clicked by de Villiers. Kohli captioned the picture with two emojis a heart and sunrise on Instagram tagging de Villiers for the picture credit.
- Cricketnext Staff
- Updated: October 19, 2020, 8:21 AM IST
AB de Villiers is not just a 360 degree player on the field, but the South African legend is quite a multi-talented personality s evident from his photography skills. Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Virat Kohli shared a photo of him and his wife Anushka Sharma enjoying a moment clicked by de Villiers. Kohli captioned the picture with two emojis a heart and sunrise on Instagram tagging de Villiers for the picture credit.
IPL 2020 | IPL SCHEDULE | IPL POINTS TABLE
View this post on Instagram
Anushka has been with the team in the UAE and has been present at the venues for RCB games alongside Yuzvendra Chaval's fiance, YouTuber Dhanashree Verma. Verma had recently posted a picture with Anushka cradling her baby bump.
(IPL 2020 ORANGE CAP | IPL 2020 PURPLE CAP)
"Happy people. Sharing some happy moments from my first match. Congratulations to the team @royalchallengersbangalore," verma posted a picture with Anushka, Parthiv Patel and others on Instagram.
View this post on Instagram
Virat and Anushka are expecting their first child together in January 2021. Anushka broke the news on her Instagram handle with a photo of her in a black polka-dot dress and Virat standing behind her in a white t-shirt. “And then, we were three! Arriving Jan 2021,” she wrote alongside the picture.
Recent Matches
-
MUM vs PUN, IPL, 2020, Match 3618 Oct, 2020 DubaiPunjab tied with Mumbai (Punjab win 2nd Super Over by 2 wickets)
-
KOL vs HYD, IPL, 2020, Match 3518 Oct, 2020 Abu DhabiKolkata tied with Hyderabad (Kolkata win Super Over by 2 wickets)
-
CHE vs DEL, IPL, 2020, Match 3417 Oct, 2020 SharjahDelhi beat Chennai by 5 wickets
-
RAJ vs BLR, IPL, 2020, Match 3317 Oct, 2020 DubaiBangalore beat Rajasthan by 7 wickets
-
KOL vs MUM, IPL, 2020, Match 3216 Oct, 2020 Abu DhabiMumbai beat Kolkata by 8 wickets
All Recent Matches