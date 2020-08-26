IPL 2020: AB de Villiers Could Keep Wickets for RCB, Hints Head Coach Simon Katich

AB de Villiers could keep wickets for Royal Challengers Bangalore in IPL 2020, RCB head coach Simon Katich said on Wednesday.
Parthiv Patel and Western Australia's Joshua Philippe are the only other wicket-keepers in the RCB squad, which means de Villiers could play the role in the tournament.
"Obviously we've had a lot of discussions around the makeup of our team. AB has kept wickets in South Africa before so I'm sure that will be a topic for discussion. But what is the right balance in these conditions will also come into play. He's got a huge role to play for us, given the number of performances over the years for RCB and South Africa," Katich said.
"We know he's a world-class performer and he's had a fantastic tournament, where he led his team to a win in the 3TC competition. He's coming in confident on the back of that and I'm sure, knowing his love for his franchise and playing with the players at RCB, he's going to be excited by this prospect. We'll see what happens with his job behind the stumps and with the bat."
ALSO READ: We Are Not So Much Reliant on Batting, Have a Balanced Unit, Say RCB Coaching Heads
Katich also said Devdutt Padikkal, the young Karnataka batsman who starred in their team's Vijay Hazare Trophy and Syed Mushtaq Ali trophy victories recently, could potentially make his IPL debut.
"The decision was made prior to his domestic season (to retain Devdutt Padikkal). As a young 20-year-old batsman, the fact that he's a left-hander as well, he's obviously going to be a favourite. When it comes to the balance of the batting order you do like to break up left-hand, right-hand batting combinations so I think he's done everything possible to put his hand up and potentially make his debut in the IPL. Obviously now it's up to him to put his best case forward in the camp, we'll have some practice matches where I'm sure he will get an opportunity to play. He's an exciting young talent," Katich said.
RCB are set to begin preparations for the tournament on Thursday. The IPL 2020 will begin on September 19. RCB are yet to win the tournament in 12 editions.
Live Score, News & WC 2019 Updates
IPL 2020: AB de Villiers Could Keep Wickets for RCB, Hints Head Coach Simon Katich
AB de Villiers could keep wickets for Royal Challengers Bangalore in IPL 2020, RCB head coach Simon Katich said on Wednesday.
Upcoming Matches
Luxembourg T20I Tri-Series, 2020 | Match 1 | Fri, 28 Aug, 2020
CZE vs LUXRose Bowl, Southampton
Pakistan in England, 3 T20I Series, 2020 | 1st T20I | Fri, 28 Aug, 2020
PAK vs ENGManchester
Luxembourg T20I Tri-Series, 2020 | Match 2 | Sat, 29 Aug, 2020
LUX vs CZEManchester
Luxembourg T20I Tri-Series, 2020 | Match 3 | Sat, 29 Aug, 2020
BEL vs LUXManchester All Fixtures
Team Rankings