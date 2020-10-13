IPL 2020: AB de Villiers Creates Unique Record, Surpasses Chris Gayle

RCB put up yet another solid show in the IPL 2020, and won by a massive 82 runs. It all happened due to the efforts of AB de Villiers, who smashed 73 from 33 balls, and also got the Man of the Match award. With this, he added another feather to his cap by winning the prestigious award for the 22nd time in the history of the tournament, the most by any player.

He has now broken the record of KXIP opener Chris Gayle. The swashbuckling Jamaican has 21 such awards to his name, followed by MI's Rohit Sharma and SRH's David Warner. MS Dhoni also has 17 awards to his name. The next in the list is another CSK player Shane Watson.

Earlier, a clinical bowling display, led by spinners Yuzvendra Chahal and Washington Sundar, after AB de Villiers' batting pyrotechnics helped Royal Challengers Bangalore beat Kolkata Knight Riders by a massive 82 runs in a lopsided IPL match here on Monday. De Villiers smashed a sensational 33-ball 73 not out to power RCB to 194 for 2 after opting to bat. Then the RCB spin duo of Sundar (2/20) and his senior partner Chahal (1/12) reduced the match to a no-contest, stifling KKR to 112 for 9 in 20 overs.

Pacer Chris Morris (2/17) chipped in at the death to hand RCB a comprehensive win. The win lifted RCB to second spot with 10 points from seven matches, while KKR dropped one place down to fourth with eight points as the league reached the halfway stage. It was Navdip Saini who drew first blood for RCB, spoiling the debut of talented Tom Banton (8) as KKR's ploy to open with the Englishman came a cropper.

The under-rated Sundar was top class and virtually derailed the KKR run chase with the prized-scalp of an in-form Eoin Morgan (8) and Nitish Rana (9). There was also a run out of a well-set opener Shubman Gill (34 from 25 balls) during Sundar's miserly spell as KKR batsmen struggled to get going. Chahal accounted for KKR's last match hero and captain Dinesh Karthik (1) who dragged one to his stumps, deceived by the flight, while their star player Andre Russell continued his poor outing with a 10-ball 16.