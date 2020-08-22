IPL 2020: AB De Villiers, Dale Steyn and Chris Morris Join Royal Challengers Bangalore in Dubai

Three important cogs in Royal Challengers Bangalore's (RCB) wheel, South African trio of AB de Villiers, Dale Steyn and Chris Morris have joined the team in UAE on Saturday.
And here it is RCB fans, the moment you’ve all been waiting for! @ABdeVilliers17, @DaleSteyn62 and @Tipo_Morris have joined the team in Dubai! #PlayBold #TravelDay #IPL2020 pic.twitter.com/l0n09ZV5Jb— Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) August 22, 2020
De Villiers is a huge hit among the RCB fans and chants of AB, AB have reverberated across the Chinnaswamy Stadium whenever the stylish right-hander had walked out to bat.
Dale Steyn turned up for the franchise in IPL 2019, but couldn't serve the team for long as he had to pull out due to injury. He accounted for four wickets.
Morris’s all-round skills are bound to come handy for Kohli and his men.
Meanwhile, RCB landed in Dubai on Friday. Skipper Virat Kohli who had made his own arrangements to reach Dubai soon posted a photo on reaching the middle-east country.
You’ve all been asking! So there you go. Captain Kohli is in the house! #PlayBold #IPL2020 pic.twitter.com/gI0ypUHoxP— Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) August 21, 2020
Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings too reached UAE on Friday while Rajasthan Royals and Kings XI Punjab were the first two teams to land in UAE on Thursday.
RCB have reportedly booked an entire wing of the luxury hotel keeping in mind the safety of their players. Their training session will begin next week.
As per the BCCI SOP, testing will be done on the first, third and sixth day and only after that teams can start training for the league.
IPL 2020 will begin on September 19 and will be played for 53 days and across three venues – Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Sharjah. The final of the tournament is set to take place on November 10.
The South African trio of AB de Villiers, Chris Morris and Dale Steyn linked up with their IPL franchise.
