IPL 2020: AB de Villiers in Wicketkeeper’s Role Adds More Balance to Side, Says RCB’s Washington Sundar

With de Villers keeping the wickets, the team gets a chance to play an extra batsman

Royal Challengers Bangalore player Washington Sundar believes that their side is more balanced when AB de Villiers dons the wicketkeeping gloves. With de Villers keeping the wickets, the team gets a chance to play an extra batsman or bowler, ANI reported quoting Sundar as saying. He added that RCB bowlers also get a help in their thought process when de Villiers is behind the wickets. Sundar said that de Villiers can do whatever the team management wants him to do.

ALSO READ: IPL 2020 FULL COVERAGE|IPL 2020 SCHEDULE|IPL 2020 POINTS TABLE

In the last match against Mumbai Indians, Royal Challengers Bangalore dropped Josh Philippe and entrusted de Villers with keeping the wickets. The right handed batsman performed his duties well behind the wickets. He took the catch of Suryakumar Yadav off Isuru Udana’s delivery.

ALSO READ: Sanju Samson, Rahul Tewatia's Scintillating Show Helps Royals Record Highest Runchase, Beat KXIP

De Villiers also contributed with the bat in the game against Mumbai. He smashed 55 (not out) off 24 deliveries. In his excellent knock, he hit four boundaries and four sixes.

He has showed consistency in IPL 2020 as of now. In the first fixture against Sunrisers Hyderabad, which Royal Challengers Bangalore won by 10 runs, de Villiers scored 51 in 30 delivers, smashing four boundaries and two sixes.

In that clash, RCB, playing first, set a target of 164 for SRH. Devdutt Padikkal, in the match against SRH, also helped his side put up a decent total. He made 56 in 42 balls, hitting eight fours.

Chasing the total, David Warner-led Sunrisers Hyderabad got all out at 153. For Hyderabad, Jonny Bairstow made 61 off 43 and Manish Pandey 34 off 33. Apart from these two and Priyam Garg who scored 12 runs, all the others could not take their individual score to double digits.

In the RCB’s second game against Kings XI Punjab, de Villiers made 28 off 18 balls. In that match, Sundar was the highest run scorer for RCB, hitting 30 in 27 deliveries.

Kings XI Punjab handed a crushing defeat to RCB. KL Rahul-led KXIP made 206 at a loss of three wickets. Rahul smashed the maiden century of IPL 2020 in that fixture. RCB, in their response, got all out at 109, losing the match by 97 runs.