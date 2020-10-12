IPL 2020: AB de Villiers is Super Human, His Knock Was Special, Says Virat Kohli

Among the things that has improved with the Kohli-led unit this year has been their bowling and the skipper heaped praise on what he feels is a potent attack.

A clinical performance from Royal Challengers Bangalore helped them earn a big win against Kolkata Knight Riders on Monday and captain Virat Kohli believes the clarity in planning and positive mindset in the camp is there for all to see.

“Preparation was really good. Three week camp helped us. Have clarity of plans. Know exactly what we want to do on the field. All depends on the mindset. It's very positive,” Kohli said.

Among the things that has improved with the Kohli-led unit this year has been their bowling and the skipper heaped praise on what he feels is a potent attack.

“The bowling unit, with Chris Morris coming in, looks all the more potent. Very happy about that. If your bowling unit is strong, you have a great chance of going deep in the tournament.”

Kohli also had the best seat in the house for the AB show in Sharjah and could only reflect in awe of the former South Africa captain.

KKR had to bear the brunt of some brutal hitting by AB as he smashed 73 off 33 deliveries alongside.

“(AB) Was unbelievable. I thought I had a few balls under my belt so I'll start striking. But he came in and hit his third ball nicely. On a pitch like that, only AB can do that. It was a special knock. We got 195 purely because of the genius of that man.”

“Barring one super-human, everyone struggled on that pitch.”

The 82-run win for RCB takes them to third, one spot above KKR.