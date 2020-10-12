IPL 2020: AB de Villiers is World Class and is Hard to Stop on His Day, Says Dinesh Karthik

KKR had to bear the brunt of some brutal hitting by AB de Villiers as he smashed 73 off 33 deliveries alongside Virat Kohli, who found it hard to get going and managed just one boundary in his 28-ball-33.

After a heavy 82-run defeat against Royal Challengers Bangalore in Sharjah, Kolkata Knight Riders captain Dinesh Karthik said that it was one of those days when nothing worked out for him.

Both of them put on a century partnership for the third wicket as RCB put on a challenging total for KKR to chase.

“He (de Villiers) is a world-class player and hard to stop him on a ground like this and at the end of the day his innings was the difference between both sides.”

“I think every captain has a day like this where everything doesn't go according to plan and it's one of those days for me, I don't want to read too much into it,” Karthik said.

While AB and Kohli hurt KKR badly, RCB’s spinners were outstanding. Yuzvendra Chahal and Washington Sundar bowled brilliantly on a pitch that aided slower bowlers to dismantle the opposition.

“We need to sit down and make sure there are new things we need to do better. Batting is one area we didn't do well today and that's something we gonna try and improve.”

“We have three days break and we need to start fresh after that.”