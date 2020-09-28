- Match 9 - 27 Sep, SunMatch Ended223/2(20.0) RR 11.15
KXIP
RR226/6(20.0) RR 11.15
Rajasthan beat Punjab by 4 wickets
- Match 8 - 26 Sep, SatMatch Ended142/4(20.0) RR 7.1
SRH
KKR145/3(20.0) RR 7.1
Kolkata beat Hyderabad by 7 wickets
- Match 11 - 29 Sep, TueUp Next
DC
SRH
19:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- Match 12 - 30 Sep, WedUp Next
RR
KKR
19:30 IST - Dubai
IPL 2020: AB de Villiers Keeps for RCB as They Hand debut to Adam Zampa and Isuru Udana
Australia spinner Adam Zampa and Sri Lanka seamer Isuru Udana were handed RCB debuts as they replaced Josh Phillippe and Dale Steyn. Meanwhile, Gurkeerat Singh Mann also came in to replace Umesh Yadav.
- Cricketnext Staff
- Updated: September 28, 2020, 8:59 PM IST
Virat Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bangalore made three changes into the line with two debutants for the franchise.
Australia spinner Adam Zampa and Sri Lanka seamer Isuru Udana were handed their debuts in place of Josh Phillippe and Dale Steyn. Meanwhile, Gurkeerat Singh Mann also replaced Umesh Yadav.
How do you think these ✌ superstars will fare tonight? #PlayBold #IPL2020 #WeAreChallengers #Dream11IPL #RCBvMI pic.twitter.com/2mYytXeeIs
— Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) September 28, 2020
Mr. 360 AB de Villiers will be keeping wickets for Royal Challengers Bangalore giving the franchise more options to place in their batting line-up.
Before the start of the Indian Premier League, RCB head coach Simon Katich indicated that the swashbuckling South African could keep for the Bangalore-based side.
"We have had a lot of discussions about the make-up of our team. I think it is hard to say anything now, we have three weeks of the camp to get through and see how things turn out physically. Obviously, AB has kept wickets before and that will be a topic for discussion," head coach Simon Katich said during a media interaction.
Mumbai Indians were also forced to make a change as unfit Saurabh Tiwary was replaced by Ishan Kishan.
