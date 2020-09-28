IPL 2020: AB de Villiers Keeps for RCB as They Hand debut to Adam Zampa and Isuru Udana

Australia spinner Adam Zampa and Sri Lanka seamer Isuru Udana were handed RCB debuts as they replaced Josh Phillippe and Dale Steyn. Meanwhile, Gurkeerat Singh Mann also came in to replace Umesh Yadav.

Virat Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bangalore made three changes into the line with two debutants for the franchise.

Mr. 360 AB de Villiers will be keeping wickets for Royal Challengers Bangalore giving the franchise more options to place in their batting line-up.

Before the start of the Indian Premier League, RCB head coach Simon Katich indicated that the swashbuckling South African could keep for the Bangalore-based side.

"We have had a lot of discussions about the make-up of our team. I think it is hard to say anything now, we have three weeks of the camp to get through and see how things turn out physically. Obviously, AB has kept wickets before and that will be a topic for discussion," head coach Simon Katich said during a media interaction.

Mumbai Indians were also forced to make a change as unfit Saurabh Tiwary was replaced by Ishan Kishan.