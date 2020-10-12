IPL 2020: AB de Villiers Lauds Chris Morris Masterclass Against Chennai Super Kings

AB de Villiers says that the right-arm fast-medium bowler is a great fielder and has the ability with the bat as well as the ball. He is the kind of player who can change the course of the game.

Chris Morris managed to prove his worth on Saturday when he took three for 19 in his four overs helping Royal Challengers Bangalore win their match against Chennai Super Kings.

RCB’s star batsman AB de Villiers was all praises for Morris in a column he wrote for Hindustan Times, stating that he is one of the most effective players in the T20 format. The 33-year-old is a fast bowler who moderates batsmen at the beginning as well as towards the end of the spell. In addition to being a great bowler, Morris is a hard-hitting batsman who is integral to the middle order.

De Villiers wrote that he realised Morris’ merit when he was captain to the South African team. He recounted it was shocking when initially Morris was removed from the Proteas squad during the 2019 Cricket World Cup. However, it came as no surprise when Morris emerged as the leading wicket-taker and was being called by South Africa as an injury replacement into the team during the tournament.

This Saturday Morris again proved his worth when he helped Virat Kohli-led RCB edge a win over CSK in Dubai.

During the start of the season, Morris was injured, however, he is now equipped to give the team the needed balance for the rest of the IPL 2020. “He is a special talent.

Chris is different. He bowls fast, and he is a natural ball-player who changes games,” wrote AB de Villers

De Villiers mentioned that it was also Virat Kohli’s discipline that played a role in snatching the important win against a three-time champion team with his batting. Kohli, wrote de Villiers, has generated a masterclass by pacing perfectly under pressure. It was also a great effort by Shivam Dube who performed alongside the skipper.