IPL 2020: AB de Villiers, Virat Kohli Change Name Ahead of RCB's Match Against SRH! Know the Reason Why

Royal Challengers Bangalore has decided to pay tribute to Covid heroes by wearing a tribute jersey with the message 'My Covid Heroes' both during training and matches for the entire 13th edition of the Indian Premier League.

Ahead of their Indian Premier League (IPL) campaign opener against SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH), at the Dubai International Stadium, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) has decided to pay tribute to Covid-19 heroes. And, for that reason, AB de Villiers has revealed that he will be donning a different jersey this season.

The swashbuckling South African will be wearing a jersey with Paritosh written on the back instead of his name.

"I salute Paritosh, who started 'Project Feeding from Far' with Pooja & fed meals 2 needy during the lockdown. I wear his name on my back this season 2 appreciate their challenger spirit," De Villiers wrote on his Twitter handle, which was also renamed as Paritosh Pant.

I salute Paritosh,who started ‘Project Feeding from Far’ with Pooja & fed meals 2 needy during the lockdown. I wear his name on my back this season 2 appreciate their challenger spirit Share your #MyCovidHeroes story with us#WeAreChallengers #RealChallengers#ChallengeAccepted — Paritosh Pant (@ABdeVilliers17) September 20, 2020

Paritosh Pant is a restauranteur who started ‘Project Feeding from Far’ with lawyer Pooja Reddy in Mumbai's Govandi and fed meals to the needy during the lockdown.

Similarly, RCB captain Virat Kohli will be seen wearing a jersey with 'Simranjeet' written on it.

Simranjeet Singh, a hearing-impaired, along with his friends raised Rs 98,000 to help people during the COVID-19 pandemic. He approached people to raise donations for the poor and many deaf individuals agreed. These individuals weren’t from any particular organisation and they selflessly donated funds.

"My Covid Heroes jersey as a sign of solidarity and gratitude to everyone who is right now going the extra mile to support the community at large. They have batted day and night and fought on the field, and I am honoured to call them my heroes." Said Virat Kohli when talking about this heartwarming initiative taken up by RCB

Real heroes don’t wear capes, but they all have 1 thing in common, their undying challenger spirit. Royal Challenge Sports Drink in partnership with RCB are paying tribute to these Real Challengers!#PlayBold #WeAreChallengers #MyCovidHeroes #RealChallengers #ChallengeAccepted pic.twitter.com/iiJRkQUz8E — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) September 21, 2020

