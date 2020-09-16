IPL 2020: Abu Dhabi's Stadium Debuts in New Glimpses Shared by Jay Shah

In the tournament opener, Mumbai Indians (MI) will be defending champions as they take on last year’s runners-up Chennai Super Kings (CSK). The two teams were interestingly finalists of the preceding edition of the IPL.

With one of the most-awaited sports tournaments Indian Premier League (IPL) around the corner, the excitement is at its peak. All the social media handles of the franchises have been actively updating fans with sneak peeks and other information ahead of the tournament.

To up the quotient of enthusiasm, secretary of Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), Jay Shah dropped the first look of the Abu Dhabi's Sheikh Zayed cricket stadium.

It will be the chief spot of location for the starter match of the IPL. In the pictures shared on Twitter on Wednesday, the swanky stadium looks all set to welcome the squads on September 19.

The caption of the post reads, "3 more days to go! What a spectacular and breathtaking view from the stadiums in Dubai and Abu Dhabi. United Arab Emirates looks all set to host the most awaited tournament of the year #IPL2020. The world is ready, so are we! @IPL @BCCI @SGanguly99 @ThakurArunS".

3 more days to go! What a spectacular and breathtaking view from the stadiums in Dubai and Abu Dhabi.United Arab Emirates looks all set to host the most awaited tournament of the year #IPL2020. The world is ready, so are we!

Ahead of the commencement of the upcoming edition of the IPL, the players of all the teams have been training hard in the nets.

The IPL 2020 schedule was announced by the BCCI. The 13th season of IPL will be played until November 10 across three venues -- Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and Sharjah. Fantasy cricket league platform Dream11 got the title rights for the upcoming season of IPL.

This year, the mega event was moved from India owing to the coronavirus situation. All the matches of the league will take place in a bio-secure bubble, amid the coronavirus pandemic. The schedule for the playoffs and the final match has not been disclosed yet.