IPL 2020: Addition of R Ashwin and Ajinkya Rahane Adds Depth to Delhi Capitals, Says Shreyas Iyer

Delhi Capital's captain Shreyas Iyer has said that they are known for playing an aggressive brand of cricket and addition of two senior India cricketers in R Ashwin and Ajinkya Rahane will only give the franchise more options to choose from.

Cricketnext Staff |August 30, 2020, 8:59 PM IST
Ashwin moved to Delhi Capitals this season. Photo: DC

Delhi Capital's captain Shreyas Iyer has said that they are known for playing an aggressive brand of cricket and addition of two senior India cricketers in R Ashwin and Ajinkya Rahane will only give the franchise more options to choose from.

Delhi had qualified for the playoffs for the first time since 2012 during IPL 2019. They've now become even stronger, with Ashwin moving from Kings XI Punjab and Rahane coming in from Rajasthan Royals. Both Ashwin and Rahane led their respective franchises.

"Our brand of cricket has been aggressive and passionate and that's how we are as a team. The addition of Rahane and Ashwin adds a great sense of depth to our side and gives Ricky (Ponting, the coach) and me the option of being flexible with our playing XI depending on the opposition we are playing," Iyer said in a video posted on the official website of IPL.

ALSO READ: Mumbai Indians Reveal Their 'New Jersey For New Season'

While Delhi Capitals played some great cricket to reach the last four in last edition of the IPL, absence of a regular pro in the middle had left them wanting.

Rahane has almost 4000 IPL runs and also has two centuries to his name. Rahane, along with skipper Iyer, is expected to add stability to Capitals' middle order.

ALSO READ: Delhi Capitals Players Start Practice After Finishing Quarantine Period

Meanwhile Ravichandran Ashwin is not only great buy for his spin skills but he also comes on board with a sharp criketing brain which helped him lead Kings XI Punjab. Ashwin is also handy with the bat in the lower order, which was an issue for Delhi last season.

"These are both individuals who are highly knowledgable about the game and have captained IPL teams, so as a captain this is an opportunity for me to use their experience and reach out to them whenever I need some help," Iyer added.

The tournament begins on September 19 and will be played across three venues in UAE -- Abu Dhabi, Sharjah and Dubai.

