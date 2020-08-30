IPL 2020: Addition of R Ashwin and Ajinkya Rahane Adds Depth to Delhi Capitals, Says Shreyas Iyer
Delhi Capital's captain Shreyas Iyer has said that they are known for playing an aggressive brand of cricket and addition of two senior India cricketers in R Ashwin and Ajinkya Rahane will only give the franchise more options to choose from.
IPL 2020: Addition of R Ashwin and Ajinkya Rahane Adds Depth to Delhi Capitals, Says Shreyas Iyer
Delhi Capital's captain Shreyas Iyer has said that they are known for playing an aggressive brand of cricket and addition of two senior India cricketers in R Ashwin and Ajinkya Rahane will only give the franchise more options to choose from.
Upcoming Matches
Australia in England, 3 T20I Series, 2020 | 1st T20I | Fri, 04 Sep, 2020
AUS vs ENGRose Bowl, Southampton
Australia in England, 3 T20I Series, 2020 | 2nd T20I | Sun, 06 Sep, 2020
AUS vs ENGRose Bowl, Southampton
Australia in England, 3 T20I Series, 2020 | 3rd T20I | Tue, 08 Sep, 2020
AUS vs ENGRose Bowl, Southampton
Australia in England, 3 ODI Series, 2020 | 1st ODI | Fri, 11 Sep, 2020
AUS vs ENGManchester All Fixtures
Team Rankings