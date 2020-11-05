IPL 2020: Advantage Mumbai Indians in Playoffs

Mumbai Indians are the most successful team in IPL history having won the title on 4 occasions. Delhi Capitals are yet to lift the coveted trophy.

Mumbai Indians (MI) will clash with Delhi Capitals (DC) in Qualifier 1 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 in Dubai on Thursday, the 5th of November. MI is the most successful team in IPL history having won the title on 4 occasions. DC are yet to lift the coveted trophy.

MI and DC have never faced each other in the knockout or playoffs in the IPL. The pressure, tension and expectation of playing in the big matches separates them from any encounter in the league stages. It requires a special set of skills to be able to come up with your best performances on the biggest stage in the matches that matter the most.

MI has a stupendous record in the playoffs, second only to Chennai Super Kings (CSK). DC has amongst the worst records in the knockouts/playoffs suggesting that they have not been able to handle the pressure of the big matches on most occasions.

We look at some numbers which stand out for MI and DC over the years from the knockouts and playoffs:

9, 5: Number of Times Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals have Made the Playoff Stage

Mumbai Indians did not have a great start to the IPL - they did not make the semi-finals in IPL 2008 and 2009. But for six years thereafter, from 2010 to 2015, they continuously entered the knockouts/playoffs. The only other years where they faltered and did not make it in the final 4 were 2016 and 2018.

Delhi Capitals, on the contrary, had a great start to their IPL campaign and made it to the semi-finals in 2008 and 2009. But their form fell thereafter and they did not qualify for the playoffs till 2012. It was again a struggle from 2013-2018 - DC did not get past the group stage for six successive years. However, they have made it to the playoffs in IPL 2019 and IPL 2020.

16: Number of Matches MI have played in the Playoffs

It is the second-highest only after CSK - 22

DC has played just 6 Playoff matches in the IPL.

62.5%: MI's Winning Percentage in the Playoffs

It is the highest in the history of the IPL, even better than CSK (59.09%; 13 wins from 22 matches)

16.67%: DC's Winning Percentage in the Playoffs

DC has won just one playoff match (of 6) in the IPL - courtesy Rishabh Pant 's 21-ball 49, DC chased down SRH's 162 for 8 off the penultimate delivery with two wickets in hand in the Eliminator at Visakhapatnam in 2019. DC's win percentage in the playoffs is the worst amongst all the 8 teams in IPL 2020.

4: Number of Times MI Has Won the IPL

MI won the IPL in 2013, 2015, 2017 and 2019. There is a pattern they seem to be following. But to win in 2020 that will need to be broken!

170.26: Kieron Pollard's Strike Rate in IPL Playoffs

Kieron Pollard has aggregated 332 runs in 15 innings for MI in IPL Playoffs at a stunning strike rate of 170.26. It was his unbeaten 25-ball 41 which gave MI the impetus at the death in the final against CSK in IPL 2020 and was the difference between the two sides.

15.23: Rohit Sharma's Batting Average in IPL Playoffs

Surprisingly, Rohit Sharma has a poor record in playoffs for MI. He has just managed to aggregate 198 runs in 13 innings at a strike rate of below 110 in such matches.

However, he produced one outstanding performance - Rohit slammed 50 off just 26 deliveries in the 2015 final against CSK at the Eden Gardens. MI crossed 200 and went on to win by 41 runs.

87: DC's Team Total (Worst Performance) in a Playoff Match

DC was cleaned up for 87 (in reply to Royals' 192 for 9) in the first semi-final of the inaugural IPL in 2008 in Mumbai.

65: The Highest Individual Score by DC in a Playoff Match

Tillakaratne Dilshan recorded 65 off 51 deliveries against Deccan Chargers in the first semi-final at Centurion in 2009.

71: The Highest Individual Score by MI in a Playoff Match

Suryakumar Yadav hammered an unbeaten match-winning 71 off just 54 deliveries steering MI home in a successful 131-run chase against CSK in Qualifier 1 in Chennai in 2019.

202/5: The Highest Team Score by MI in a Playoff Match

MI recorded 202 for 5 against CSK in the final of IPL 2015 at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

4-16: The Best Bowling Performance by MI in a Playoff Match

Karn Sharma returned with 4-16 in his 4 overs in the Qualifier 2 match against KKR in Bengaluru in 2017.