IPL 2020: After Deepak Chahar, Another CSK Player Tests Positive for Covid-19

In another big blow to CSK, before the start of IPL 2020, young batsman Ruturaj Gaikwad has tested positive for Covid-19. He is the second player after Deepak Chahar to test positive. Though there has been no official word either from Chennai Super Kings or the BCCI, the Hindu, in its report have confirmed the development.
The news have come hours after the team announced that Suresh Raina has flown back to India and would no longer be part of IPL 2020. CSK seem to have extended their quarantine period after the squad arrived in Dubai on August 21. They were expected to begin training on Friday (August 28) but will now be the last team to get on to the training ground before the start of the tournament.
It is further being speculated that the team members could have contracted the virus during the training camp in Chennai before their departure to the UAE. The six-day long conditioning camp was held for the Indian players. CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan had said that he was skeptical of holding the camp but was convinced to do so by MS Dhoni.
"When we announced that the tournament is going to happen, I had reservations about conducting the camp here because of the bio-bubble which we will have to observe," Viswanathan said in a video published by Super Kings on YouTube on August 26.
"In fact, I even sent a message to him whether it will be worthwhile having a camp of five days before we leave for Dubai. But captain (Dhoni) was crystal clear in his thoughts."
"He said: 'No, Sir, we have not played for nearly 4-5 months. All of us need to get together. We should be in Chennai, in a bio-bubble, so that we get used to that when we land in Dubai. And also will help the boys getting in shape.'
"This camp, though we had some reservations, has really helped. And I am very happy we were able to host the camp."
