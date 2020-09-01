Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule

PAK IN ENG, 3 T20IS, 2020 3rd T20I, Old Trafford, Manchester, 01 September, 2020

2ND INN

Pakistan

190/4 (20.0)

Pakistan
v/s
England
England*

71/4 (8.2)

England need 120 runs in 70 balls at 10.28 rpo
Live

VB, 2020 Match 27, County Ground, Northampton, 01 September, 2020

2ND INN

Northamptonshire

158/7 (20.0)

Northamptonshire
v/s
Warwickshire
Warwickshire*

40/5 (8.3)

Warwickshire need 119 runs in 69 balls at 10.34 rpo
Live

VB, 2020 Match 28, The Cooper Associates County Ground, Taunton, 01 September, 2020

2ND INN

Glamorgan

133/8 (20.0)

Glamorgan
v/s
Somerset
Somerset*

92/2 (11.1)

Somerset need 44 runs in 54 balls at 4.88 rpo
Live

VB, 2020 Match 26, Lord's, London, 01 September, 2020

2ND INN

Middlesex

165/5 (20.0)

Middlesex
v/s
Sussex
Sussex*

100/5 (12.3)

Sussex need 66 runs in 45 balls at 8.8 rpo

3rd T20I: PAK VS ENG

live
PAK PAK
ENG ENG

Manchester

01 Sep, 202022:30 IST

1st T20I: ENG VS AUS

upcoming
ENG ENG
AUS AUS

Rose Bowl, Southampton

04 Sep, 202022:30 IST

2nd T20I: ENG VS AUS

upcoming
ENG ENG
AUS AUS

Rose Bowl, Southampton

06 Sep, 202018:45 IST

3rd T20I: ENG VS AUS

upcoming
ENG ENG
AUS AUS

Rose Bowl, Southampton

08 Sep, 202022:30 IST

IPL 2020: After Relaxation in Rules by Abu Dhabi, Schedule to be Announced Soon - Report

In a latest development, BCCI and ECB have managed to obtain some waivers from Abu Dhabi authorities, which has paved way for the announcement of IPL 2020 schedule soon. According to Mirror, ECB have spoken to the concerned government, for relaxation in the 14-day quarantine requirement. The schedule might be released in the next few days, unless the BCCI wants to wait and watch on the developments in CSK camp.

Cricketnext Staff |September 1, 2020, 2:24 PM IST
Shreyas Gopal, Royals vs RCB, IPL 2019

ALSO READ - IPL 2020: Hope Teams Are Aware That Many Are in the Same Boat as Suresh Raina - Paddy Upton

"We have obtained all necessary permissions for the IPL matches in Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah. The teams can travel and they need not be quarantined. Of course, those coming from outside may have to undergo quarantine but those who are already there need not worry over the travel," an ECB official told Mirror.

The focus point here would be whether the BCCI wants CSK to play the first match or not, or postpone their matches by a week. According to the rules, last year's runners-up are to be up against the champion side, in the opening match of the tournament. Meanwhile, CSK have said that they are ready to play the first game.

"That is a BCCI decision. The Covid cases in our teams are mostly among the social-media handlers. We will be ready to play the first game if asked," said KS Viswanathan, the CEO of the franchise. "We have been told that the schedule will be out in the first week (of September), we are expecting the dates to be out in the next few days."

While there has been news doing the rounds, that the BCCI does not want spectators for entire IPL.

ALSO READ - IPL 2020: Not Here to Have Fun, Hope Everyone Understands That - Virat Kohli on IPL Bio-bubble

"We have no information on the change of format or any such thing. The BCCI has not communicated to us. As for the crowd, the BCCI wants matches held behind closed doors and we believe it will be that way," the ECB official said.

Australia in England, 3 T20I Series, 2020 | 1st T20I | Fri, 04 Sep, 2020

AUS vs ENG
Rose Bowl, Southampton

Australia in England, 3 T20I Series, 2020 | 2nd T20I | Sun, 06 Sep, 2020

AUS vs ENG
Rose Bowl, Southampton

Australia in England, 3 T20I Series, 2020 | 3rd T20I | Tue, 08 Sep, 2020

AUS vs ENG
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 3028 116
2 New Zealand 2406 115
3 India 3085 114
4 England 3882 105
5 Sri Lanka 2454 91
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 5093 127
2 India 5819 119
3 New Zealand 3716 116
4 South Africa 3345 108
5 Australia 3518 107
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 5285 278
2 England 4874 271
3 India 9319 266
4 Pakistan 5688 259
5 South Africa 4380 258
