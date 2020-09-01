IPL 2020: After Relaxation in Rules by Abu Dhabi, Schedule to be Announced Soon - Report
In a latest development, BCCI and ECB have managed to obtain some waivers from Abu Dhabi authorities, which has paved way for the announcement of IPL 2020 schedule soon. According to Mirror, ECB have spoken to the concerned government, for relaxation in the 14-day quarantine requirement. The schedule might be released in the next few days, unless the BCCI wants to wait and watch on the developments in CSK camp.
