IPL 2020: After UAE Agrees to Host IPL, World Rugby Cancels Dubai Sevens Over Covid-19 Fear

While the BCCI is gearing up to stage its marquee event IPL 2020 in UAE in September, another high-profile tournament - the Rugby Sevens, scheduled to be played in November in Dubai, has been cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic. This comes only days after the BCCI and the ECB's (Emirates Cricket Board) talks about hosting the IPL in the middle-east.
While the BCCI is gearing up to stage its marquee event IPL 2020 in UAE in September, another high-profile tournament - the Rugby Sevens, scheduled to be played in November in Dubai, has been cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic. This comes only days after the BCCI and the ECB's (Emirates Cricket Board) talks about hosting the IPL in the middle-east.
