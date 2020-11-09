IPL 2020: Ahead of MI vs DC, A Look Back at Previous Indian Premier League Finals

Ahead of the IPL 2020 final between MI and DC, here's a look back at each and every one of the tournament's summit clashes.

The final encounter of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 has been decided. After nearly two months of high quality action in the UAE that has seen all matches being played behind closed doors due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the final two teams standing are defending champions Mumbai Indians and first-time finalists Delhi Capitals. The match is a repeat of Qualifier 1 that was contested by both sides due to them finishing the group stages as the top 2 ranked sides. Fans will no doubt be hoping for a more evenly-matched encounter than that one. History has shown that when the lights shine brightest in the IPL, it is often the smallest of margins that decide the fate of the final. (IPL 2020 | IPL ORANGE CAP | IPL PURPLE CAP)

Ahead of the IPL 2020 final between MI and DC, here's a look back at each and every one of the tournament's summit clashes.

MI vs CSK - IPL 2019

The 2019 final encounter between Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians was a thriller featuring two of the best sides of that edition of the tournament. Batting first, MI could only post 149-8. However, CSK managed 148-7 in reply as they needed just 2 off the final ball but Malinga dismissed Shardul Thakur and MI clinched the trophy by a solitary run.

CSK vs SRH - IPL 2018

2018 will be remembered as the year CSK capped a perfect comeback to the tournament with a title win, beating Sunrisers Hyderabad convincingly. Batting first, SRH posted a formidable 178-6 but an unbeaten ton from Shane Watson propelled CSK to an eight-wicket win.

MI vs RPS - IPL 2017

Another final which MI won by a solitary run. Defending 129-8, they took the match to the final ball with RPS needing a boundary to win the match. They ran two but a run-out meant MI emerged victorious.

Also Read: 'You Can't Hold Him Back' - Brad Hogg Urges Delhi Capitals' to 'Take the Shackles Off' Rishabh Pant

SRH vs RCB - IPL 2016

SRH's first and only IPL title came in 2016. Batting first, a David Warner half-century and useful knocks from Yuvraj Singh and Ben Cutting propelled SRH to 208-7. RCB could only manage 200-7 in return despite half-centuries from Virat Kohli and Chris Gayle.

MI vs CSK - IPL 2015

MI's second title was a result of a dominant showing in the final. Half-centuries from Lendl Simmons and Rohit Sharma saw MI post 202-5. CSK, despite getting off to a decent start, lost too many wickers and were only able to score 161-8 in their 20 overs.

KXIP vs KKR - IPL 2014

KXIP's one and only final appearance thus far ended in defeat. Riding on Wriddhiman Saha's unbeaten ton, they posted 199-4 in their 20 overs but KKR, on the back of Manish Pandey's 94, chased that down with two balls to spare.

MI vs CSK - IPL 2013

MI's first-ever title win came courtesy of a win against a CSK side that were battling off the field issues. An unbeaten 60 from Kieron Pollard propelled MI to 148-9 and CSK could only manage 125-9 after MI's disciplined showing with the ball.

CSK vs KKR - IPL 2012

KKR's first-ever IPL title win came against CSK in the defending champions' home ground, no less. Set 191 to win the match, KKR rode a heroic 89 from Manvinder Bisla to overhaul the target with two balls to spare.

Also Read: Delhi Capitals Fans Come Up With Hilarious Memes to Celebrate Team's First-ever Finals Appearance in IPL

CSK vs RCB - IPL 2011

CSK wrapped up their second IPL title in dominant style against a marauding RCB. Half-centuries from Murali Vijay and Mike Hussey saw CSK post 205-5. RCB, thanks to their big guns failing, only managed 147-8 in 20 overs.

CSK vs MI - IPL 2010

The Yellow Army claimed their maiden IPL title win with a comfortable victory over MI in the final. Set 169 to win, MI could only manage 146-9 in reply thanks to some excellent bowling from CSK.

DC vs RCB - IPL 2009

The other DC - the now-defunct Deccan Chargers - won their first and only IPL title in 2009, beating RCB in a closely-contested final. Chasing 144 to win, RCB fell 7 runs short thanks to some inspired bowling by DC in the second innings.

RR vs CSK - IPL 2008

CSK were favourites going into this match but fell short in what was a well-contested final. RR needed a run off the final ball to win the match and they got it, sparking wild celebrations and capping the maiden edition of the tournament perfectly.